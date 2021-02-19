Newmont posts higher quarterly income

Newmont Corp. reported sharply higher net income of $806 million, or $1 per share, and adjusted net income of $856 million, or $1.06 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company predicted 1.37 million ounces of gold this year from its share of Nevada Gold Mines.

Newmont’s earnings beat market expectations for the fourth quarter. Zacks Consensus Estimate was for earnings of 95 cents per share, rather than $1.06 for the adjusted net income. Newmont’s share price was $56.14, down $1.11 in afternoon trading Friday.

The company also announced a dividend of 55 cents per share for the fourth quarter, up 38% over the third quarter, and a total declared dividend for the year 2020 of $1.45 per share.

“In 2020, Newmont achieved record performance, including $3.6 billion of free cash flow and ending the year with over $5.5 billion of consolidated cash. These results enable Newmont to lead the industry in shareholder returns, invest in organic growth and maintain financial flexibility,” President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said.

He said in the earnings call Thursday that for every $100 increase in the gold price above $1,200 an ounce, there is a $400 million incremental free cash flow that goes entirely to Newmont’s account.