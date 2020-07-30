Newmont posts higher quarterly income

Palmer said he is “incredibly proud of our employees” as they deal with the pandemic, and he said Newmont is continuing efforts to help the communities where Newmont operates deal with the impacts of COVID-19, including partnering with agencies that deal with domestic violence, as well as providing food and medical assistance and loans to small businesses.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company also reported $33 million in incremental COVID-19 specific costs for the second quarter, such as for additional health and safety procedures, transportation expenses and community fund contributions.

The pandemic resulted in temporary shutdowns at five of Newmont’s operations in Mexico, Canada and South America that affected gold production, but they are all back in production and the company still expects to produce 6 million ounces of gold and another $1 million in co-products this year.

The outlook includes nearly 1.38 million ounces of gold for Newmont’s 38.5% share of Nevada Gold Mines for the year, and the company stated its share of production in the second quarter was 326,000 gold ounces at a cost applicable to sales of $797 per ounce and an all-in sustaining cost of $979 per ounce.

Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture of Newmont and Barrick Gold Corp., with operator Barrick holding 61.5% of the JV.