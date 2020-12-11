Newmont provides 2021 and longer-term outlook

Attributable gold production is expected to be stable at 6.2 to 7.0 million ounces across the five-year period. The 2021 outlook of 6.5 million ounces increases from 2020 with a full year of production at the five operations that were placed into care and maintenance in 2020 due to Covid-related precautions. Production is expected to remain between 6.2 and 6.7 million ounces per in 2022 and 2023, respectively. This is supported by a steady base from Boddington, Tanami, Ahafo, Peñasquito and the company’s equity ownership interest in the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. Production is further enhanced by the company’s eight other operating mines and its equity ownership in Pueblo Viejo. Production is expected to increase to between 6.5 and 7.0 million ounces due to the inclusion of profitable production from Ahafo North and Yanacocha Sulfides and reaching higher grade in North America.

Costs are expected to improve throughout the five-year period with continuing Full Potential improvements and ongoing investment in profitable projects. 2021 CAS is expected to be $750 per ounce with a full year of production at the five operations that were placed into care and maintenance as noted above. CAS is expected to be between $650 and $750 per ounce for 2022 and $625 to $725 per ounce for 2023, improving to between $600 and $700 per ounce in 2024 and 2025. AISC is expected to be $970 per ounce in 2021 driven by CAS. AISC is expected to improve to be between $850 and $950 per ounce in 2022 and $825 to $925 per ounce for 2023. Longer-term through 2025, AISC is expected to improve to between $800 and $900 per ounce.