Newmont publishes sustainability report

DENVER – Newmont Corp. has released its 2019 Sustainability Report called “Beyond the Mine” that discloses the company’s environmental, social and governance performance at its operations worldwide and includes an update on efforts in 2020 to manage the impacts of COVID-19.
“Our sustainability report provides investors and other stakeholders a transparent and detailed look at our safety, environmental and social performance,” said Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer.
He said Newmont enhanced its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance to “align with our position as the world’s leading gold company” while completing two major transactions. Newmont acquired Goldcorp Inc. and formed the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp. in 2019.
The update on Newmont’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic points out protective measures taken at each mine site and the establishment of a $20 million fund to support communities.
“Although this report covers our performance for 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 will likely have impacts on our business and way of life long after the outbreak subsides,” Palmer states in the report’s introduction.
“Following the activation of our Rapid Response system to ensure timely, coordinated and effective actions at the site, regional and corporate levels, we implemented several measures to protect the health and safety of those who work on Newmont’s behalf and live near our operations. These included temporarily ramping down some operations, enhancing screening at our sites’ entry points, enforcing strict social distancing, establishing flexible and remote working plans for employees, and creating a global supply chain task force to monitor and address potential supply disruption,” he said.
Highlights of the report issued June 1 include:
• Achieving no fatalities at mine sites and conducting a global safety review that identified several opportunities to enhance Newmont’s fatality risk management program and improve the way fatality risks are managed.
• Further strengthening management of tailings and enhanced transparency through a new tailings website with details on all 104 tailings dam facilities at Newmont’s operating sites, joint ventures, subsidiaries and legacy sites.
• Reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 13.7%, compared with the 2013 baseline, which achieves roughly 83% of Newmont’s target to reduce emissions intensity by 16.5% by the end of this year.
• Engaging with government, community and contractors to resolve a dispute at the Penasquito operation in Mexico, which resulted in reaching a 30-year water agreement with the San Juan de Cedros community and signing a memorandum of understanding for an investment and social development plan detailing Newmont’s commitments to the community.
• Creating the Global Center for Indigenous Community Relations and the Advisory Council of Canadian and Indigenous Affairs to further enhance Newmont’s global approach to indigenous relations and ensure all commitments to First Nations of Canada and elsewhere are honored.
Newmont nots that its sustainability efforts have been recognized by several independent organizations, including being named for the fifth year in a row as the top gold miner in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.
The company also earned a B score from CDP for its 2019 climate change and water security performance, was added to the Corporate Human Rights Benchmark’s 2019 evaluation and was ranked 12th out of more than 200 companies that were assessed by the CHRB’s human rights performance criteria.
Newmont also was the top mining company in CR Magazine’s list of the best 100 corporate citizens and Fortune’s 2020 list of the world’s most admired companies, as well as being listed for the second year in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index for its efforts to advance qualified women in the workplace.
The full sustainability report is available on Newmont’s website.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!