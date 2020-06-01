Newmont publishes sustainability report

• Engaging with government, community and contractors to resolve a dispute at the Penasquito operation in Mexico, which resulted in reaching a 30-year water agreement with the San Juan de Cedros community and signing a memorandum of understanding for an investment and social development plan detailing Newmont’s commitments to the community.

• Creating the Global Center for Indigenous Community Relations and the Advisory Council of Canadian and Indigenous Affairs to further enhance Newmont’s global approach to indigenous relations and ensure all commitments to First Nations of Canada and elsewhere are honored.

Newmont nots that its sustainability efforts have been recognized by several independent organizations, including being named for the fifth year in a row as the top gold miner in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

The company also earned a B score from CDP for its 2019 climate change and water security performance, was added to the Corporate Human Rights Benchmark’s 2019 evaluation and was ranked 12th out of more than 200 companies that were assessed by the CHRB’s human rights performance criteria.