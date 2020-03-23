Newmont puts four mines on hold, withdraws production outlook

DENVER -- Newmont Corp. reported the company has taken extra protection measures against the coronavirus, including placing four mines on care and maintenance in Canada, Argentina and Peru, and the company has withdrawn its production outlook for the year.

“Our business continuity plans and rapid response teams have been fully mobilized in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer, who reported Newmont is working closely with communities, regional and national governments and health experts.

The Colorado-based company stated the full-year production outlook is suspended, because a portion of gold production will likely be deferred into 2021. Newmont’s forecast had been 6.7 million ounces of gold production in 2020.

Newmont now expects to produce roughly 1.4 million attributable ounces of gold in the current quarter that ends March 31 and roughly 325,000 co-product gold equivalent ounces. Through Feb. 29, the company produced 981,000 ounces of gold and roughly 227,000 co-product gold equivalent ounces, according to the March 23 announcement.