Newmont Corp. has sweetened the deal in its quest to acquire Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd., making a “best and final offer” that values Newcrest at about $19.5 billion. If the deal goes through, it will strengthen Newmont’s position as the world’s largest gold producer.

If Newmont’s acquisition of Newcrest proceeds, it will be the world’s largest gold company acquisition, and will be the fourth or fifth biggest metals deal, depending on whether Glencore’s current $22.5 billion bid for Teck Resources goes through.

Back in February Newmont made an offer valued at about $16.9 billion to acquire Newcrest. Newcrest rejected the offer, saying “it does not represent sufficient value for Newcrest shareholders.”

The earlier offer represented about a 21% premium to Newcrest’s share price, and some analysts at the time said they were looking for Newmont to offer around a 30% premium. The new offer represents around a 35% premium based on the Newmont and Newcrest share prices on Feb. 3, 2023.

Newmont originally proposed that Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.363 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share held. The February proposal raised that to 0.38 Newmont shares, and the new proposal raises that to 0.40 Newmont shares.

Under the proposal, current Newcrest shareholders would own about 31% of the combined company.

Also under the proposal, Newcrest would have the right to fund and pay its shareholders a special dividend of up to $1.10 per Newcrest share.

The Newcrest board of directors has agreed to grant Newmont confirmatory due diligence access to enable Newmont to put forward a binding proposal. Due diligence is expected to be completed within approximately four weeks. Newcrest has indicated that it intends to grant exclusivity to Newmont during the due diligence period. Newcrest will also undertake confirmatory due diligence on Newmont during this period.

“We are entering a new era in which mining companies must hold themselves to a higher standard of sustainability and long-term value creation,” said Tom Palmer, president and CEO of Newmont. “This transaction would strengthen our position as the world’s leading gold company by joining two of the sector’s top senior gold producers and setting the new standard in safe, profitable and responsible mining.

“Together as the clear gold-mining leader, we would be well-positioned to generate strong, stable and lasting returns with best-in-class sustainability performance for decades to come.”

The combined group “is expected to deliver significant annual synergies and create long-term value for all stakeholders,” according to Newmont.

Newmont said the proposed combination with Newcrest creates the industry’s best portfolio of world-class assets with the highest concentration of top-tier operations, primarily in favorable, low-risk mining jurisdictions. With the combination, Newmont would increase its annual copper production and add nearly 50 billion pounds of copper reserves and resources to its asset base. About 30% of the combined company’s reserves would be in copper.

If Newmont acquires Newcrest, the combined company will produce about twice as much gold as the second place gold producer, Barrick Gold Corp. In 2022, Newmont produced about 5.96 million ounces of gold, about the same as in 2021. Newcrest, the largest gold producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, produced around 2.16 million ounces of gold in 2022, up 15% compared to 2021. Barrick produced about 4.14 million ounces of gold, which was down around 6.7% from 2021’s production.

Based on 2022 production figures, if Newmont acquires Newcrest, Newmont could produce around 8.12 million ounces of gold annually.

In 2022, 1.16 million ounces of Newmont’s gold production was from its 38.5% share of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Barrick. The NGM gold production for Newmont represented about 19% of Newmont’s total gold production, and could represent about 14% of the company’s total gold production in the future if Newmont acquires Newcrest.

In 2022, 1.86 million ounces of Barrick’s gold production was from its 61.5% share of NGM, which was about 45% of the company’s total gold production.