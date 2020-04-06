Newmont ramps down mine in Mexico

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DENVER – Newmont Corp. is ramping down operations at its Penasquito Mine in Mexico because of new restrictions by the Mexican government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company reported it is taking steps for a safe and orderly suspension after the government published a decree mandating the temporary suspension of all non-essential activities until April 30 as part of the nationwide effort to slow the global pandemic. Mining is not considered essential at this time, Newmont stated.

Newmont has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but “we have proactively implemented rigorous and wide-ranging controls at all of our sites around the globe to protect our workforce and neighboring communities from contracting or transmitting the disease,” said Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer.

“We will, of course, comply with Mexico’s latest directive while engaging with the government to gain further clarity regarding important activities that may continue at the mine. In the meantime, we will ensure Penasquito remains well-positioned to safely and efficiently ramp up operations in a timely manner once the government’s directive is lifted,” Palmer said in the April 1 announcement.