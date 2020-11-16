Newmont ranked top gold miner in DJSI World Index

DENVER--For the 13th year in a row, Newmont Corporation joins the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index representing the top 10% of the globe’s largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. DJSI World membership is based on long-term economic factors, as well as leading environmental, social and governance performance evaluated through the 2020 SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

The 2020 CSA results also place Newmont as the top-ranked gold miner for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking is based upon the company’s performance in calendar year 2019. Newmont recently announced greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals of 30% by 2030, with the ultimate goal of being net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Newmont’s commitment to ESG is fundamental, it is part of the company’s fabric and history, and is essential to our license to operate,” President and CEO Tom Palmer said. “I am extremely proud of our employees for their strong commitment to our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining.