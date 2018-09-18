DENVER — Newmont Mining Corp. announced that for an unprecedented fourth year running, the company was named the Metals and Mining sector leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.
Newmont was the first gold company named to the index in 2007, and has been included on the DJSI North America Index every year since 2006. The company made the announcement Sept. 13.
“This recognition is an important reflection of how well we are doing to create value and improve lives for all of our stakeholders,” said Gary Goldberg, Newmont president and CEO. “Employees at our sites around the globe know that leading in profitability and responsibility go hand-in-hand, and that their day-to-day work can have positive and lasting impacts on local communities. Our focus is on the long-term success of our company and doing that requires integrating sustainability into all aspects of our business.”
In addition to being recognized as the metals and mining sector’s sustainability leader, Newmont achieved outstanding performance in a number of areas including 100th percentile in the following:
• Economic: Corporate Governance, Risk and Crisis Management, and Policy Influence
• Environmental: Biodiversity, Climate Strategy, and Water-related Risks
• Social: Labor Practice Indicators, Human Rights, Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy, and Asset Closure Management
As one of the most rigorous and highly regarded sustainability indices in the world, RobecoSAM evaluated 600 data points for nearly 2,100 companies to determine inclusion and ranking on the DJSI. Areas evaluated included corporate governance; risk and crisis management; supply chain management; climate strategy; human rights; talent attraction and retention; safety; environmental management and performance; codes of business conduct; local community development; and labor practices.
