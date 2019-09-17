DENVER – Newmont Goldcorp Corp. has received top ranking as a global gold mining company on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for its environmental, social and governance performance. This is the 12th year Newmont has made the list.
The company was the first gold company named to the global index in 2007, and Newmont has been on the North America index since 2006.
“Leading environmental, social and governance performance not only helps us manage risk and create value for our stakeholders, it is also an indicator that our business is well-managed and positioned for long-term success,” Newmont President Tom Palmer said.
“It is thanks to our employees’ strong commitment to our values that we are able to consistently demonstrate leading sustainability performance in our sector,” he said in the announcement.
The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index evaluates companies based on a comprehensive corporate sustainability assessment conducted by Swiss-based RobecoSAM, a sustainability asset management, analysis and investment firm. The assessment evaluates 20 financially material sustainability criteria across economic, environmental and social dimensions.
The index provides comparable and actionable data that allows investors to integrate environmental, social and governance factors into their investment decisions, while identifying those companies that are well-positioned to address current and future sustainability driven challenges and opportunities, Newmont stated.
Newmont Goldcorp ranked in the 100th percentile for leading performance in the following areas:
- Economic – corporate governance, risk and crisis management and materiality
- Environmental – management of water-related risks
- Social – labor practices, corporate citizenship and talent attraction and retention.
“We congratulate Newmont Goldcorp for being included in the DJSI World and the DJSI North American indices. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities,” said Manjit Jus, head of ESG Ratings for RobecoSAM.
More information on Newmont Goldcorp’s economic, environmental and social performance can be found in the company’s annual report “Beyond the Mine” available on the Newmont website.
