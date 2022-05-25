 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newmont releases 2021 Climate Report

DENVER – Newmont Corp. has published its 2021 Climate Report, the company’s annual report prepared in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

The report outlines how Newmont understands and is addressing climate change, from reducing greenhouse gas emissions to managing risks to enhancing resilience within the company and neighboring communities, the company reported.

“Climate change, and its impact on our world, continues to be one of the greatest global challenges. It is our responsibility to work alongside government, investors and communities to effect change,” said the company’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Palmer.

“Newmont is addressing these challenges by setting science-based emissions reduction targets and leveraging our size, scale and resources to build strategic alliances to develop future technologies. We are driven by our commitment to our purpose – to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining,” he said in the May 19 announcement.

The 2021 Climate Report follows the company’s publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report, and Newmont states that the two reports reinforce the company’s commitment to provide stakeholders with a transparent and detailed look at Newmont’s environmental, social and governance performance and practices.

Newmont is the world’s largest gold producer and produces copper, silver, zinc and lead. In Nevada, the company is 38.5% owner of Nevada Gold Mines, operated by Barrick Gold Corp., which holds the remaining 61.5%.

Highlights of the 2021 Climate Report that is available on Newmont’s website include:

• Climate scenario analysis: Updates to the detailed climate risk scenarios and assumptions Newmont uses in understanding the risks associated with climate change on its business, strategies and financial resilience. Included in the updates is a new “accelerated response” scenario that includes emissions trajectory consistent with limiting global temperature to 1.5o C, which is in accordance with the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Model Net Zero Emissions by 2050 scenario.

• Pathways to achieving 2030 reduction targets and the company’s 2050 goal to be carbon neutral: Newmont has set absolute and intensity-based targets with a reduction of 32% for Scope 1 and 2 emissions and 30% for Scope 3 emissions by 2030, with the goal to be carbon neutral by 2050. In 2021, Newmont’s 2030 targets were reviewed and validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative. The report provides pathways for achieving those targets, including potential investments into renewable energy projects and converting power purchase agreements to reduce emissions by more than one million tons of carbon per year. The report further examines the technology focus areas and partnerships necessary to help the company achieve its 2050 goal.

• Energy and emissions performance: site-level and consolidated data for 2021, along with trailing five-year data are included in the report to provide clarity on Newmont’s consumption of both fuels and energy, as well as progress toward its targets.

Kinross releases 2021 Sustainability Report

The Mining for Talent Las Vegas initiative was aimed to reach an audience generally less familiar with mining career opportunities available in rural Nevada, despite having the necessary skills.

First Majestic feels cost pressures

Keith Neumeyer, president and chief executive officer, said cost-cutting measures are under way across the company to improve profitability and help reduce further impacts to the business.

A new Oregon mining boom could be a bust for sage grouse

Katie Fite crouched behind sagebrush in early April, peak mating season for sage grouse on part of the Oregon-Nevada border. Fite could see male grouse issuing their signature zip-popping mating call. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports around the area were also stakes marking where mining companies may scrape away the crucial habitat to get at the minerals contained in the McDermitt Caldera. The McDermitt Caldera used to be off-limits to new mining claims to protect sage grouse. But it's laced with some of the highest concentrations of lithium in the United States, making it desirable for prospectors looking to mine it for batteries to store renewable energy and power electric vehicles.

