DENVER – Newmont Corp. has published its 2022 Climate Report that outlines how Newmont understands and is addressing climate change, ranging from managing physical and transition climate risks, enhancing resiliency within the company, to climate impacts and reducing greenhouse gases.

“Climate change is one of the greatest global challenges of our time, and its impact on our Earth and on out business is undeniable,” said Newmont’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Palmer. “We believe that industries that create value – like mining – have a responsibility to drive bold actions and innovation to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Newmont said in the May 25 announcement that the highlights of the 2022 Climate Report include the advancement of renewable energy projects at Boddington and Tanami in Australia that have the potential to reduce emissions by up to one million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The company’s Vision Zero program includes its alliance with Caterpillar for trial operations of zero emissions battery electric haul systems for surface and underground operations, and Newmont is surveying and engaging key suppliers and customers to incorporate emission reduction targets or decarbonization commitments into contracts.

Newmont also is partnering with the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory on research related to carbon sequestration.

In the company’s report, Newmont additionally states that it recognizes the key the company can play in partnering with host governments, communities and the workforce to identify opportunities and develop solutions that are fair.

For instance, the shift to a low-carbon economy will require retraining programs and provide new job opportunities for the workforce, such as transitioning haul truck drivers to autonomous equipment operators, and Newmont says it is committed to supporting those whose roles are impacted by changes.

Newmont reported that the Early Learner 793 Battery Electric Machine surface truck will arrive on-site at the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine in Colorado in 2024. Grid impact studies for Early Learner, pilot and full fleet from utility and site perspectives are underway.

The current project timeline is forecasting a full Cat® 793 electric fleet in 2027.

Tanami in Australia will follow a similar approach to its surface project over the coming years, with deployment of Caterpillar’s underground battery electric mining trucks in 2026, Newmont’s report states.

The report also states that Newmont puts a shadow price on carbon that isn’t actual but a probable future cost “directly ascribed to an investment’s greenhouse gas emissions as predicated through country-specific regulatory regimes. The cost of carbon analysis helps provide visibility to an investment’s embedded carbon risk and compare different options based on exposure to future carbon pricing schemes.”

The shadow price Newmont uses is $100 per metric ton CO2 equivalent in the company’s business planning process, with annual review of the pricing.

Newmont’s 2022 Climate Report complements its 2022 Sustainability Report that was recently released. The reports are available on the Newmont website.

Newmont is a 38.5% partner in Nevada Gold Mines, but because Barrick Gold Corp. is the 61.5% owner of the joint venture and the operator, the report doesn’t specifically cover Nevada operations, but Barrick covers sustainability efforts in Nevada in its sustainability reports.