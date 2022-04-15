Newmont releases Sustainability Report

DENVER - Newmont Corp. released its 2021 Sustainability Report on April 14 as part of its suite of reports on the company’s environmental, social and governance practices in areas that include health, safety and security, human rights, the environment, social acceptance, governance, and inclusion and diversity.

“Newmont has a long tradition of setting and transparently reporting against public targets,” said Tom Palmer, Newmont president and CEO. “As the world’s leading gold company, our ESG practices are woven into the fabric of our company as we work to deliver on our purpose: to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining.”

The Sustainability Report says Newmont achieved zero work-related fatalities for the third year in a row while continuing to make advances with its Fatality Risk Management program.

As part of its response to COVID-19, Newmont supported COVID-19 vaccines as they became available and adopted the position of requiring all employees and third-party workers to be fully vaccinated. With contributions through Newmont’s Global Community Support Fund, the company supported COVID-19 testing facilities, vaccine awareness campaigns and vaccine rollouts in areas near Newmont operations.

Newmont said that on Dec. 6, 2021, it became the first company in the mining sector to issue a sustainability-linked bond, with a $1 billion offering of unsecured 10-year notes redeemable in 2032. The bond is a way of holding the company to account for meeting its 2030 emissions reductions targets and achieving gender parity in senior leadership roles by 2030.

The company said it has played an important role in creating economic value in host communities and jurisdictions, contributing $10.8 billion to its workforce, host communities and jurisdictions through wages and benefits, operating costs, capital spend, royalties and taxes.

In the United States, Newmont owns the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine west of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is the 38.5% owner of Nevada Gold Mines. Barrick Gold Corporation is the 61.5% owner and operator of NGM.

The public policy section of Newmont’s Sustainability Report says, “In coordination with our Nevada Gold Mines joint venture partner, Barrick, Newmont advocated for reasonable federal royalties and taxes at the federal level. Senior leaders also met with Colorado’s U.S. Senator, John Hickenlooper, to discuss mining law reform, royalty proposals and the budget reconciliation process.”

The report says, “Newmont’s U.S. political contributions totaled $35,000 in 2021 and did not include any contributions to individual candidates for office. In the aftermath of the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, the NEWPAC Advisory Board voted to suspend all contributions and undertook an evaluation of NEWPAC contribution criteria to ensure all future contribution strategies fully align with Newmont’s values and goals including respect for the rule of law and legally certified elections.”

Regarding climate policy the report says, “Newmont continued to pursue alignment with its associations and organizations, particularly in the area of climate change. In 2021, Newmont joined the National Mining Association’s (NMA) ESG Task Force and worked to shape the NMA’s first position statement on climate, which is an important first step in recognizing the industry’s role in addressing climate change.”

