Newmont relinquishes Yukon mining claims

DENVER -- Newmont Corp. announced Feb. 1 an agreement with the Yukon Department of Energy, Mines and Resources to relinquish 1,835 quartz mining claims, representing 88,707.5 net mineral acres, in support of Canada’s, the Yukon government’s and First Nations’ efforts to maintain environmentally sensitive areas associated with the Peel Watershed Regional Land Use Plan.

“Newmont’s purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining,” said Tom Palmer, Newmont president and chief executive officer. “We are pleased to honor that purpose by surrendering these mining claims in support of broader environmental objectives. We are supportive of the Peel watershed plan and are doing our part to maintain this sensitive area. I congratulate all parties in their shared effort to protect the Peel River Watershed.”

“We are working together with First Nations to implement the regional land use plan for the Peel watershed that reflects our shared values,” said John Streicker, minister of energy, mines and resources. “We are pleased to see this next step taking place. I’d like to thank Newmont for making this land concession and contributing towards the protection of the Peel.”

In 2019, the Peel Plan was approved by the Yukon Government and Yukon First Nations including the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in, the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation and the Gwich’in Tribal Council. The plan provides direction on the management of land and resources in the Peel Watershed.

Historical exploration on the claims by Newmont indicated that there is potential for copper and gold mineralization. However, the company has not been actively exploring the area given the Peel watershed plan, and is now surrendering these claims in support of broader community objectives.

Newmont continues to work cooperatively with the Yukon Government, Canada and First Nations to progress development of the Coffee Mine Project, a proposed open-pit and heap leach gold development project in west-central Yukon, The project is currently going through the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board’s screening process.

