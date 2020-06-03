Newmont reports $326 million income

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Newmont Mining Corp. posted adjusted net income of $326 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter, despite the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic that included the shutdown of two mines. Higher gold prices were a factor which boosted the first quarter income.

“We are responding to COVID-19 from a position of strength, taking proactive steps to prioritize the well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate,” said Newmont’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Palmer.

Revenue rose 43 percent in the quarter to $2.58 billion mainly because of new production gained from the acquisition of Goldcorp Corp. in April of last year and higher realized gold prices. The average realized price in the quarter was $1,591 per ounce, up $291 over the price in the 2019 quarter.

Every $100 increase in the gold price results in $400 million in free cash flow to Newmont, according to the company, and Newmont used a gold price of $1,200 to plan for the year.

Palmer and Chief Financial Officer Nancy Buese said revenue also is seeing a boost from low oil prices and the foreign currency exchange rate. Buese said Newmont had planned at $60 a barrel for oil, and every $10 drop is $25 million for the mining company.