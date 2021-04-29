Newmont reports earnings, COVID impacts

Newmont Corp. posted adjusted net income of $594 million, or 74 cents per share, for the first quarter of this year, up from $326 million, or 40 cents per share, last year and announced first production with its autonomous haul fleet in Australia, but also reported it is suffering COVID-19 impacts.

Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said in the April 29 earnings call that there have been 12 COVID-19 deaths at its operations over the past year, and they have had “a profound impact on the entire Newmont family.”

The pandemic led to suspension of operations for five days in April at the Musselwhite Mine in Canada, after the March 31 quarter cutoff; temporary closures at Cerro Negro in Argentina in the quarter; and production slowdowns at Yanacocha in Peru.

“South America is most impacted by the virus,” Chief Operating Officer Rob Atkinson said. “We do expect impacts for some time until vaccinations are available and administered.”

Although adjusted income was up, net income for Newmont was down to $538 million, or 67 cents per share in the first quarter, compared with $837 million in the first quarter of 2020 quarter, because the 2020 quarter’s results included gains from the sale of Kalgoorlie in Australia, Red Lake in Canada, and investment holdings in Continental Gold.