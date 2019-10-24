DENVER -- Newmont Goldcorp Corp. is starting up production at the Peñasquito Mine in Mexico following the lifting of an illegal blockade on Oct. 8. Water issues were the core of the protests.
With the support of the state and federal governments, including an ongoing police presence, the company has begun an approximately 10-day process of bringing back the operation to full production, according to Newmont.
“We appreciate the government’s efforts to uphold the law by assuring ongoing access to and from Peñasquito while continuing to sponsor the dialogue process, should that continue to be needed,” said Tom Palmer, president and chief executive officer. “Our focus is on ensuring a safe start-up of operations so our workforce can return to their jobs in an orderly manner.”
Peñasquito has enhanced water availability for the mine’s 25 neighboring communities through a number of projects, including water treatment plants, new wells, pipelines and water trucks, along with 90 other infrastructure and community development projects, according to Newmont’s announcement from Denver headquarters.
This effort included installing and operating a reverse osmosis water treatment plant in the Cedros community in 2018 with a capacity of 600,000 liters of drinking water per day.
Peñasquito directly employs more than 6,500 people while supporting another 20,000 indirect jobs in the region. Since 2005, the company has invested approximately $5 billion in Peñasquito.
Newmont reported on Oct. 9 that the blockade impacted the mine’s third-quarter production by roughly 11,000 ounces of gold, 1.7 million ounces of silver, 13.7 million pounds of lead and 22.8 million pounds of zinc, which will have an affect on this year’s overall production figures.
Peñasquito was a Goldcorp Corp. operation until Newmont and Goldcorp’s merger earlier this year.
