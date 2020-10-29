Newmont’s adjusted profit up in quarter

Newmont Corp. on Thursday posted adjusted net income of $697 million, or 86 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with $292 million, or 36 cents per share, in the 2019 quarter, and the company reported record free cash flows with help from higher gold prices.

Free cash flow totaled $1.3 billion in the quarter, and Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said in the earnings teleconference that this was “the most in one quarter in Newmont’s history.” Newmont was incorporated in 1921.

Free cash flow in the 2019 quarter was $365 million.

Net income from continuing operations was down, however, in the quarter at $611 million, or 76 cents per share, compared with $2.23 billion in the third quarter of last year.

Zacks Investment Research had forecast Newmont would earn 79 cents per share, compared with the 86 cents for the adjusted net income, and Newmont shares were at $60.42 Thursday afternoon, up $1.62.

The company stated that the high net income in the 2019 quarter was due in part from a recognized gain from formation of Nevada Gold Mines, the joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont. The 2020 quarter was impacted by lower sales volumes because of the sale of Kalgoorlie and Red Lake and higher costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.