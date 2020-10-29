Newmont’s adjusted profit up in quarter

Newmont Corp. on Thursday posted adjusted net income of $697 million, or 86 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with $292 million, or 36 cents per share, in the 2019 quarter, and the company reported record free cash flows with help from higher gold prices.
Free cash flow totaled $1.3 billion in the quarter, and Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said in the earnings teleconference that this was “the most in one quarter in Newmont’s history.” Newmont was incorporated in 1921.
Free cash flow in the 2019 quarter was $365 million.
Net income from continuing operations was down, however, in the quarter at $611 million, or 76 cents per share, compared with $2.23 billion in the third quarter of last year.
Zacks Investment Research had forecast Newmont would earn 79 cents per share, compared with the 86 cents for the adjusted net income, and Newmont shares were at $60.42 Thursday afternoon, up $1.62.
The company stated that the high net income in the 2019 quarter was due in part from a recognized gain from formation of Nevada Gold Mines, the joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont. The 2020 quarter was impacted by lower sales volumes because of the sale of Kalgoorlie and Red Lake and higher costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newmont’s production in the quarter totaled 1.54 million attributable ounces of gold at a cost applicable to sales of $756 per ounce and an all-in sustaining cost of $1,020 per ounce, compared with production of 1.64 million ounces in 2019 at a cost applicable to sales of $733 and an all-in sustaining cost of $987 per ounce.
The company also produced 273,000 ounces of attributed gold equivalent ounces from co-products, including copper.
Colorado-based Newmont reported its share of gold production from the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture that is 38.5% owned by Newmont at 62.5% owned and operated by Barrick was 337,000 ounces in the third quarter, produced at a cost applicable to sales of $761 per ounce and all-in sustaining cost of $904 per ounce.
Newmont’s share of Nevada Gold Mines production in the 2019 quarter was 344,000 ounces. The 2019 third quarter was the first one after NGM became official on July 1, 2019.
Revenue companywide was up 17% over the 2019 quarter at $3.17 million, which Newmont attributed to higher average realized gold prices, partially offset by a lower volume of gold sales.
The average realized gold price was $1,913 per ounce, up $437 per ounce from the $1,476 price in the 2019 quarter. Palmer said Newmont continues to see $400 million in revenue from every $100 increase in the gold price above a base of $1,200 per ounce.
Palmer said Newmont has eight top tier operations in the best mining jurisdictions in the world, and “I firmly believe we have the right size portfolio.”
Newmont has $4.8 billion in consolidated cash, and Chief Financial Officer Nance Buese said in the teleconference the company would spend money paring down debt, share buybacks, dividends for shareholders and re-investing in the business. She also said Newmont wants to keep a higher balance than normal because of the pandemic.
With the higher gold prices and higher cash flow, Newmont’s board declared a dividend to 40 cents per share, up 60% from the dividend of 25 cents per share in second quarter of this year. The company stated the dividend is the highest in the gold sector.
“This is the second increase to our dividend in 2020 and reflects the strength of Newmont’s portfolio to pay a higher dividend while we continue to advance profitable projects and maintain financial strength and flexibility,” Palmer said in the dividends announcement.
The company reported continued efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, including testing, quarantining and contact tracing procedures companywide. Newmont reported COVID-19 specific costs totaled $32 million, and the company spent $35 million in case and maintenance costs as several mines ramped back up after pandemic shutdowns.
Chief Operating Officer Rob Atkinson told those on the earnings call that the first autonomous haul trucks at the Boddington Mine in Australia will arrived in December, and his rundown on mining operations include the comment that the Cerro Negro Mine in Argentina has the “potential to become the largest gold producer in South America.”
Cerro Negro is running at 65% capacity currently because of COVID-19 travel restrictions in Argentina, according to the earnings report.
Newmont additionally reported Thursday that the average realized price for copper was $2.99 per pound, 62 cents higher than in the 2019 quarter, and the average realized price for silver was $21.69 per ounce, up $4.51. The average realized price for lead was 73 cents per pound, down 11 cents, while the average realized price for zinc was $1.01 per pound, up 20 cents over the 2019 quarter, according to Newmont.
