Newmont’s gold reserves total 94.2 million

Newmont reported that the 2020 reserve total of 94.2 million ounces was after adjustments for its sale of its share of KCGM in Kalgoorlie, Australia, and Red Lake Mine in Canada.

Newmont said depletion of 7.5 million gold ounces from mining was countered by 4.9 million ounces of reserves added through exploration in a year of COVID-19 restrictions and extra safety protocols. Revisions also were counted in the final reserve figures, such as converting of a layback at the Boddington Mine in Australia from resource to reserve.

The revision at NGM was negative, however, at 400,000 ounces, according to Newmont.

Newmont also reported measured and indicated gold resources totaling 69.6 million ounces and 31.6 million ounces of inferred resources.

Newmont based calculations for gold reserves on a gold price of $1,200 per ounce, even though gold prices went much higher in 2020, even reaching $2,000 an ounce. Gold resources were determined at a price of $1,400 an ounce. The gold prices used were the same as those used in 2019.

The company stated that a $100 increase in the gold price would result in a roughly 4% increase in gold reserves, while a $100 drop in the gold price results in about a 7% decrease in gold reserves.