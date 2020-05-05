Newmont’s income $326 million, revenue up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Newmont Mining Corp. posted adjusted net income of $326 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter, with the help of higher gold prices and lower fuel costs during the COVID-19 pandemic that still includes the shutdown of two mines.

“We are responding to COVID-19 from a position of strength, taking proactive steps to prioritize the well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate,” Newmont’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Palmer, said Tuesday.

Revenue rose 43 percent in the quarter to $2.58 billion mainly because of new production gained from the acquisition of Goldcorp Inc. in April of last year and higher realized gold prices. The average realized price in the quarter was $1,591 per ounce, up $291 over the price in the 2019 quarter.

Every $100 increase in the gold price results in $400 million in free cash flow to Newmont, according to the company, and Newmont used a gold price of $1,200 to plan for the year. The spot gold prices on Tuesday afternoon on the New York Mercantile Exchange was $1,706.40 per ounce.