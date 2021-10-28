Newmont’s income falls in quarter

Newmont Corp. reported adjusted net income of $483 million, or 60 cents per share, in the third quarter, down from $697 million, or 86 cents per share, in the 2020 quarter.

The company reported a 6% drop in gold production in the quarter.

Newmont’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Palmer, called the third quarter “challenging”and predicted a stronger fourth quarter. He said the global COVID-19 pandemic “will continue to challenge us for some time to come.”

The company — the largest gold producer in the world — partially blamed the lower production in the quarter ending Sept. 30 on the mechanical troubles at the roaster at Nevada Gold Mines’ Goldstrike Mine north of Carlin earlier this year. The mill went back into full service in September.

Newmont is the 38.5% partner in Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture operated by 61.5% partner Barrick Gold Corp.

The Greenwood Village, Colo.-based company also announced on Oct. 28 that there was a net loss from continuing operations attributable to Newmont shareholders of $8 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with earnings of $619 million last year.

Newmont attributed the net income drop to a loss recognized on the pending sale of the Conga mill assets of $571 million in Peru, lower average realized gold prices, lower sales volumes, unrealized losses on marketable and other equity securities, higher costs and higher reclamation and remediation charges.

Revenue also slipped 9% to nearly $2.9 billion in the third quarter, compared with the 2020 quarter, due to lower realized gold prices and lower gold sales volumes.

The realized average gold price was $1,778 per ounce in the third quarter, down from the 2020 quarter, when the average realized price was $1,913 per ounce. The spot gold price on the New York Mercantile exchange Thursday afternoon was $1,801.60 per ounce.

Newmont’s shares were down $2.80 Thursday to $54.74 in late afternoon trading, after Newmont’s earnings fell below market expectations. Zacks Consensus Estimate was 71 cents per share, higher than the 60 cents Newmont posted for the third quarter in adjusted earnings.

Newmont’s gold production in the quarter was 1.45 million attributable ounces, compared with 1.54 million ounces in the third quarter of last year, and Newmont’s share of Nevada Gold Mines production was 308,000 gold ounces, down from 337,000 ounces in the 2020 quarter.

Newmont also stated that there was lower production at the CC&V mine in Colorado, at Tanami and Boddington in Australia, partially offset by higher production at Cerro Negro in Argentina.

Palmer said Newmont expects gold production to be roughly 5% higher in 2022, however, now that the company “better understands the impacts from the pandemic.”

Newmont also changed its forecast for attributable gold production for the full year 2021 to 6 million ounces of attributable gold production, down from 6.5 million ounces, with one of the factors being NGM challenges. Carlin and Cortez expected to be at the low end of their production estimates, and Turquoise Ridge to fall below earlier expectations.

Boddington production will be down due to severe weather and other difficulties, and Canadian operations continue to experience lower productivity because of COVID-19 absenteeism and a tightening labor market, Newmont’s chief operating officer, Rob Atkinson, said in the earnings call.

He said Newmont is hit by disruptions to the supply chain companywide, and he said much of the problem is at the delivery end.

All-in sustaining costs of production also rose in the third quarter to $1,120 per ounce, compared with $1,020 per ounce in the 2020 quarter because of lower gold ounces sold, higher diesel prices, and higher royalty payments, including at NGM and at Akyem in Ghana, as well as less-favorable currency exchange rates in Australia.

The company announced a dividend of 55 cents per share for the third quarter and completion of $99 million of share buybacks out of the $1 billion buyback plan.

“A year ago, we announced our industry-leading dividend framework, establishing a clear pathway for stable and predictable returns. Over the last four quarters, Newmont has steadily reinvested in our operations while returning more than $2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, demonstrating our confidence in the long-term value of our business and our ability to maintain financial flexibility,” Palmer said in the earnings announcement.

Also in the quarter, Newmont’s autonomous haulage system at the Boddington Mine became fully operational despite heavy rains, so there are now 36 autonomous haul trucks operating at the mine in the first-of-its-kind project that Atkinson said was delivered on time and on budget.

“It was an enormous accomplishment,” he said in the conference call, crediting Caterpillar for its “terrific support,” even as heavy rains affected the rollout of the full fleet. “With every passing week, things get better.”

Newmont reported capital expenditures rose 34% to $398 million mainly because of higher sustaining expenses at sites that had been on care and maintenance due to COVID-19 and higher development costs, including at NGM’s Goldrush exploration operation that is in the permitting stage for becoming an underground mine and for the third shaft at NGM’s Turquoise Ridge Mine in Humboldt County.

COVID-19 continues to impact Newmont operations, at a cost of $24 million in the quarter, according to Chief Financial Officer Nancy Buese. The money went for health and safety procedures, increased transportation costs and contributions to community funds.

Newmont has mobilized a vaccine working group companywide, and Palmer said vaccinations are critical to the fight against COVID-19.

