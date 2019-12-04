Newmont’s new Borden Mine futuristic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MacLean Engineering also recently based a representative in Elko, Dan Millette, who is manager of U.S. sales.

Borden, which is 100-percent owned by Newmont Goldcorp, is located near Chapleau, Ontario, and the ore from the mine is processed at the company’s Porcupine Mine in Timmins, roughly 111.8 miles to the east. The mine achieved commercial production Oct. 1.

“Borden’s production is tied to Porcupine, so we don’t separate it out – it is part of the Porcupine complex,” said Jabara.

The new mine adds value to Porcupine’s milling complex, and value will be added with lower cost production and the extension of Porcupine’s mine life, according to Newmont.

“Borden joins the next generation of Newmont Goldcorp mines and leverages our leading land position to anchor this new gold district in Ontario,” Palmer said.

The company reported the Borden land package is more than 386 square miles and offers exploration potential. The gold deposit also is open at depth.

Newmont has signed partnership agreements with the local First Nations tribes.

The company received two $5,000 Canadian ($3,820 U.S.) grants to help cover the costs of the electrification of the mine. The grants came from the Canadian and Ontario governments.

