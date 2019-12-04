Newmont’s new Borden Mine futuristic

Newmont Goldcorp’s new Borden Mine in Canada has the latest in digital mining technologies, low-carbon energy vehicles, safety controls and processes for underground operations.
The company calls Borden the “mine of the future.”
Newmont Goldcorp’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Palmer, said that “Borden’s electric underground fleet will eliminate diesel particulate matter from the underground environment and lower greenhouse gas emissions. This will help reduce energy costs, protect employee health and minimize impacts to the environment.”
Borden has a fleet of roughly 35 electric vehicles “that you’d expect in an underground hard-rock mine, including bolters, tractors, personnel carriers, jumbos, loaders, a grader and a range of utility vehicles,” said Omar Jabara, group executive for public relations and executive communications for Colorado-based Newmont.
He said an electric production drill is expected to arrive early in the new year, and diesel haul trucks are intended to be phased out for an electric alternative.
Of the equipment at Borden, MacLean Engineering has a fleet of 15 battery electric underground vehicles, including rock bolters, utility vehicles and a secondary reduction drill, said Stuart Lister, vice president of marketing and communications for the Ontario-based company.
MacLean Engineering also recently based a representative in Elko, Dan Millette, who is manager of U.S. sales.
Borden, which is 100-percent owned by Newmont Goldcorp, is located near Chapleau, Ontario, and the ore from the mine is processed at the company’s Porcupine Mine in Timmins, roughly 111.8 miles to the east. The mine achieved commercial production Oct. 1.
“Borden’s production is tied to Porcupine, so we don’t separate it out – it is part of the Porcupine complex,” said Jabara.
The new mine adds value to Porcupine’s milling complex, and value will be added with lower cost production and the extension of Porcupine’s mine life, according to Newmont.
“Borden joins the next generation of Newmont Goldcorp mines and leverages our leading land position to anchor this new gold district in Ontario,” Palmer said.
The company reported the Borden land package is more than 386 square miles and offers exploration potential. The gold deposit also is open at depth.
Newmont has signed partnership agreements with the local First Nations tribes.
The company received two $5,000 Canadian ($3,820 U.S.) grants to help cover the costs of the electrification of the mine. The grants came from the Canadian and Ontario governments.