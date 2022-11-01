Newmont’s profit down in third quarter

Newmont Corp. posted adjusted net earnings of $212 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter, down from $483 million, or 60 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, with lower gold prices as a contributing factor, and the company announced gold production of 1.49 million ounces, including 267,000 ounces from its share of Nevada Gold Mines production.

NGM’s third-quarter gold production was down from 308,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2021 for Newmont’s, but Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said higher production from NGM operations is expected in the fourth quarter from higher grades and production at Carlin and Cortez and improved autoclave performance at Turquoise Ridge.

Barrick Gold Corp. is the operator and owner of 61.5% of NGM. Newmont owns 38.5% of the joint venture.

Companywide, gold production of 1.49 million ounces was up from 1.45 million ounces in the third quarter of last year, and Palmer said in the earnings call on Nov. 1 that the company is “on track to achieve our full-year guidance” of 6 million ounces of gold.

In the earnings report, he said that “Newmont delivered a solid third quarter production of 1.5 million gold ounces, as we build momentum for strong production in the fourth quarter. Newmont remains well-positioned to respond to the challenging market environment that our industry faces today.”

Production in the fourth quarter will include a delayed ore shipment at Penasquito in Mexico that Palmer said was affected by a hurricane and earthquakes.

Although adjusted net income was down, net income from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders was $218 million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

The average realized gold price was $1,691 per ounce in the third quarter, compared with $1,778 per ounce in the 2021 quarter and $1,836 per ounce in the second quarter of this year. The Nov. 1 spot gold price closed at $1,648.10 per ounce, up from $1,633.60 on Halloween.

The 27-cent earnings per share for the adjusted profit was lower than the average analyst estimate of 36 cents per share, and Newmont shares were down 63 cents on Nov. 1, closing at $41.69.

Revenue was down 9% from the 2021 quarter to $2.6 billion primarily due to lower average metal prices, except for zinc’s price, and lower sales volumes, Newmont stated in the earnings report.

The company reported that all-in sustaining costs for the third quarter were $1,271 per ounce, up from $1,120 per ounce in the 2021 quarter because of higher costs applicable to sales, which went up to $968 per ounce from $830 an ounce in the third quarter of last year due to lower sales volumes and higher operating costs.

NGM’s all-in sustaining costs were $1,358 per ounce in the third quarter, up from $945 per ounce in the 2021 quarter.

Newmont is aggressively pursuing cost-cutting measures as inflation impacts the company, and Palmer said costs are starting to improve in energy, fuel and consumables costs while labor costs “are proving to be a bit stickier.”

He said labor costs make up 50% of direct costs, and there has been about a 4% increase in wages, which is “pretty robust.” Contractor costs also continue to be about 10% higher, and the company is working to reduce those costs. “We’re pulling a lot of levers.”

Efforts to cut costs include a 25% reduction in grinding media for mills and conservation of cyanide use, Palmer said, as well as improving productivity and the life of trucks.

“We have a bit of a lag” in cost savings because of long-term contracts and high-cost inventory that still must be used, he also said.

“We are keeping a wary eye on the volatility of the world,” Palmer said in the call, adding that he expects costs to be similar in 2023 but better in 2024.

Newmont’s board late last week declared a dividend of 55 cents per share that was calibrated on a gold price of $1,800, and Palmer said in the call that the board will be reviewing gold-price assumptions and free cash flow above the base gold price for future dividends and planning.

“I can assure you we can clearly understand the importance of returning cash to shareholders,” Palmer said in the call.

Newmont has used $1,200 per ounce as its base for determining reserves and planning but may raise that to $1,300 or $1,400 per ounce, Palmer said, but the company still needs to look at Barrick’s gold-price assumptions for NGM operations and for Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic. Barrick is 60% owner and operator there, and Newmont holds 40%.

Palmer said he didn’t see the gold price going below the $1,400 mark, however.

Outgoing Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Nancy Buese, whose last day is Nov. 1 before becoming CFO of Baker Hughes Co., said the third quarter included $700 million in capital and exploration expenditures for Newmont.

Newmont also reported 299,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces from co-products in the third quarter but said 38,000 gold ounces and 20,000 gold equivalent ounces from Penasquito will be attributed to the fourth quarter. The co-products include copper, silver, lead and zinc.

The shipment delay was partially to blame for $80 million of the company’s negative cash flow of $63 million in the third quarter, when Newmont also posted one-time working capital payments of $210 million, according to the earnings report.

Looking at operations companywide, Palmer reported that a study of the planned sulfides project at the Yanachocha Mine in Peru could even lead to dropping the proposal. The company recently announced the delay and review and named Dean Gehring as chief development officer for Peru to lead the study and operations in the region.

Newmont also reported that it continues advancing the Tanami expansion project in Australia, Ahafo North in Ghana, Pamour at Porcupine Mine in Canada and Cerro Negro District expansion in Argentina.