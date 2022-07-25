Newmont’s second-quarter income drops

Newmont Corp. posted adjusted net income for the second quarter of $362 million, or 46 cents per share, down from $670 million, or 83 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, and announced gold production of 1.5 million ounces, up 3% over the second quarter of last year.

The company also reported that inflation and other factors led to a revised cost outlook for 2022.

Second-quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders was $379 million, or 48 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $432 million in the prior year’s second quarter, with impact from a profit-sharing agreement at the Penasquito Mine in Mexico as one contributor at $70 million.

“Newmont delivered a solid second quarter performance, producing 1.5 million gold ounces and generating $514 million in free cash flow,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer, who said that the Colorado-based company “remains well-positioned to safely manage through the evolving and unprecedented challenges that face our industry and the world at large.”

Production from Newmont’s 38.5% of Nevada Gold Mines totaled 290,000 ounces, up from 284,000 ounces in the quarter ending June 30, 2021, according to the July 25 announcement. Newmont is a joint venture partner in NGM with Barrick Gold Corp., which holds 51.5%.

Newmont also produced 330,000 attributable gold ounces from co-products in the quarter, up from 302,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

Newmont’s adjusted earnings at 46 cents per share fell below the Bloomberg consensus estimate of 64 cents per share, while revenues were at $3.1 billion, roughly the same as in the 2021 quarter and in line with estimates, according to Seeking Alpha. Zacks Consensus Estimate was 60 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $44.65, down $6.74, on July 25.

Challenges outlined in the earnings conference call ranged from cost pressures due to inflation to labor shortages and higher labor costs, high diesel prices, shortages and rising prices in the supply chain, and a slipping gold price.

Palmer said the labor difficulties arise from high demand for contractors and experts rather than the actual Newmont workforce, which is “relatively stable,” with a manageable turnover.

On the bright side, the labor shortage at Newmont’s Boddington Mine in Australia is lessened by the autonomous fleet of haul trucks that don’t require drivers in the trucks, both Palmer and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Atkinson said in the conference call.

Atkinson said operators can even operate the trucks from isolated rooms in case of COVID-19 restrictions.

Diesel prices are up $20 per ounce of gold, Palmer said, while commodity and materials costs are up, with cyanide and explosives costing 20 to 30% more. Steel prices also are up, and he said cost pressures will continue into 2023.

Palmer said, however, that Newmont benefits from strong partnerships with suppliers and from long-term contracts that ease the threat of disruptions. While costs may be up 15% to 30% for commodities, Newmont may be paying as low as 3% to 5% more.

Looking at the gold price, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Nancy Buese said in the call that prices came down in June, affecting the earnings.

The company’s average realized price for gold in the quarter was $1,836 per ounce, compared with $1,823 per ounce in the 2021 quarter, but the low London PM fix price in June was $1,817. The New York spot gold price on July 25 was at $1,719.60 per ounce.

Newmont also declared a dividend of 55 cents for the second quarter, based on a gold price of $1,800, and Palmer said “a key aspect” of how the board determines the dividend. “It drives our dividend framework.”

Looking at other metals, Newmont reported that the average realized price for copper was $2.99 per pound, down 32% from $4.37 per pound in the second quarter of last year, and the silver price was $17.42, down 24% from $23 in the 2021 quarter.

The challenges also led to Newmont revising the production outlook for this year to 6 million ounces of attributable gold production, down from 6.2 million ounces. The 1.3 million gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc is the same as the earlier outlook, however.

The lower gold production outlook is because of operational challenges at the Ahafo Mine in Ghana, a transition to leach-only at Cripple Creek & Victor Mine in Colorado, and the competitive labor market, primarily in Canada and Australia, according to the company.

Production at the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine is expected to be down 40,000 ounces this year because of the decision to convert the mine to heap leach only, ending the transportation of ore from Cripple Creek to Nevada for NGM to process. The mine’s production had been forecast at 210,000 ounces for the year.

Palmer said the mill will be on care and maintenance and the focus on open pit mining and heap leaching should lead to a “very long mine life” for Cripple Creek.

All-in sustainable costs companywide are up from to $1,150 per ounce from $1,050 per ounce in the new outlook.

All-in sustainable costs for the second quarter were $1,199 per ounce companywide, up from $1,035 per ounce in the 2021 quarter, while Nevada’s all-in sustainable cost was $1,263 per ounce, up from $985 in the second quarter of last year.

Projects under way include Tanami Expansion 2 in Australia, Ahafo North in Ghana, Yanacocha Sulfides in Peru, Pamour in Canada and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 in Argentina.

Palmer also emphasized Newmont’s safety efforts to prevent fatalities, including 155,000 critical control verifications completed by leaders in the field.