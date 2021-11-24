Newmont scores high on DJ index

DENVER -- For the 14th year in a row, Newmont Corp. joins the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, representing the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index, the company recently announced.

DJSI World membership is based on long-term economic factors, as well as leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance evaluated through the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The ranking is based upon Newmont’s performance in calendar year 2021.

Newmont achieved the highest score out of 81 metals and mining companies assessed in the CSA. This ranking follows the one-year milestone of Newmont establishing leading greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets of more than 30% by 2030 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and 30% by 2030 for Scope 3 emissions, with the goal of being net carbon neutral by 2050.

“At Newmont, our commitment to ESG is woven into the fabric of our company and fundamental to the way in which we operate,” said Tom Palmer, the president and chief executive officer of Newmont. “Our workforce is our most valued asset, and every day they challenge themselves to improve and deliver on our purpose, to create value through sustainable and responsible mining.

“We are pleased to continue our DJSI World membership, and to have tied as mining and metals sector leader in the CSA. We recognize that being a leader in ESG requires us to constantly learn and evolve; we are committed to rising to that challenge,” Palmer stated in the announcement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0