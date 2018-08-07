Newmont seeks to expand Phoenix Mine

BATTLE MOUNTAIN – Newmont Mining Corp. hopes to expand its Phoenix Mine and extend mine life to 2063.
The Bureau of Land Management, Mount Lewis Field Office, published a Notice of Availability in the Federal Register for the final Environmental Impact Statement associated with the proposed expansion of the existing Phoenix Mine, roughly 12 miles southwest of Battle Mountain. The EIS analyzes the potential direct, indirect and cumulative impacts associated with Newmont USA Ltd.’s proposal to expand its existing operations in the Phoenix Mine area.
The proposed project would extend mine life from 2040 to 2063, and increase surface disturbance by 3,497 acres (from 8,374 to 11,871 acres) on BLM-administered and private lands. Proposed activities would consist of expansion through consolidation of existing pits as well as the expansion of the following: existing waste rock facility, tailings storage facility, heap leach facility and clay soil borrow area. Activities would occur on existing disturbance and new disturbance.
In addition to the proposed project, three alternatives are analyzed including: the enhanced/mechanical evaporation cell alternative, the treat water for agricultural cropping on private land alternative, and the no action alternative.
The publication of this notice starts a 30-day review process during which the BLM will be conducting a final review of proposed project and alternatives.
After the 30-day review process, the Mount Lewis Field Office will make a determination to either approve the project or select the no action alternative.
The EIS and other relevant documents have been made available at https://go.usa.gov/xQDYJ. For any questions or concerns regarding the EIS, please contact Christine Gabriel, BLM Project Manager, at 775-635-4000.
