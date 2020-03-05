Newmont sells stake in Continental Gold for $260 million

DENVER, Colo. - Newmont Corporation announced March 5 it successfully completed the sale of its 19.9 percent equity stake and convertible bond in Continental Gold Inc. for $260 million in cash. The sale was part of a contractual arrangement to support Zijin Mining Group’s acquisition of Continental.

“Selling our Continental stake into a strong bid allowed us to generate $260 million in cash that will support our disciplined approach to capital allocation, including strengthening our investment grade balance sheet, investing in our highest returning projects, and returning excess cash to our shareholders,” said Tom Palmer, president and chief executive officer. “Combined with the sale of our interests in Continental and KCGM, once we complete the sale of Red Lake this quarter, we will have generated more than $1.4 billion in asset sales in less than a year since closing the Goldcorp acquisition last April.”