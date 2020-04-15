Newmont sets up community support fund

“With input from local stakeholders, we have identified three focus areas to ensure that our financial support will have the most positive impact and reach those who need it most. We are engaging with our partners to deploy our resources across three key areas: Employee and Community Health; Food Security and Local Economic Resilience,” the CEO said.

“In partnership with local institutions and stakeholders, we will closely monitor the progress and outcomes of our support so that we are able to fine-tune and improve results along the way. Our efforts to support communities are already under way. We will use the fund to build upon those efforts and use our global reach to amplify our ability to make a strong and positive impact across our host communities,” Palmer said.

“Newmont’s core values of safety, sustainability and responsibility are integral to creating long-term value for our investors, host governments and communities, and employees. During this challenging time, where many of our people are worried about their own jobs and livelihoods, we have seen a commitment from across our organization to join the fight in the communities where they live and work. While this pandemic is still evolving, we will continue to support our employees as best we can so that they in turn can continue to support their communities.”

“Our purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining is more relevant now than ever before. The strength of our portfolio of world-class assets across top tier jurisdictions underpins the financial flexibility to take care of our employees, communities and shareholders. I am proud of the way our employees have responded to these challenging times,” Palmer said.

