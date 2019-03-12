DENVER -- Newmont Mining Corp. has announced a special shareholder meeting in connection with the company’s previously announced combination with Goldcorp Inc.
Newmont notified shareholders that the special meeting will take place on April 11.
Shareholders will be asked to vote on, among other proposals, the issuance of Newmont common shares in connection with the proposed transaction with Goldcorp. Newmont’s board of directors unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the proposals.
“Combining with Goldcorp represents a compelling value creation opportunity for Newmont’s shareholders providing them with an unmatched portfolio of world class operations, projects, exploration opportunities, reserves and talent,” said Gary Goldberg, chief executive officer. “Through the application of our proven Full Potential continuous improvement program, we anticipate generating $365 million in pre-tax synergies to potentially deliver $4.4 billion in Net Present Value. With nearly 90 percent of Newmont Goldcorp’s operations, projects and reserves located in favorable mining jurisdictions on four continents, we will be able to offer shareholders sustainable returns over a longer time horizon, at lower risk.”
After the transaction closes, Newmont Goldcorp will be accretive to Newmont’s Net Asset Value per share by 27 percent, and 34 percent accretive to the Company’s 2020 cash flow per share; and will begin delivering a combined $365 million in expected annual pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements representing the opportunity to create $4.4 billion in Net Present Value (pre-tax).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.