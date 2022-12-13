Newmont top miner on Dow Jones index

DENVER – Newmont Corp., a partner in Nevada Gold Mines, announced that for the 15th year in a row the company joins the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, representing the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index.

DJSI World membership is based on long-term economic factors, as well as leading environmental, social and governance performance evaluated through the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

In addition to being ranked number one in the metals and mining industry, Newmont stated that the company received the top score for the governance and environment dimensions and earned top decile performance in 23 of the 25 corporate sustainability assessment performance categories.

That ranking is based upon Newmont’s performance in the calendar year 2022, and the company reported that as of Dec. 9, Newmont achieved the highest score out of 147 metals and mining companies assessed in the CSA.

“At Newmont, our unwavering commitment to leading ESG practices is woven into the fabric of our company and fundamental to the way in which we operate,” said Tom Palmer, president and chief executive officer of Newmont.

“We are honored to be the metals and mining leader on the DJSI World Index and remain focused on our purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining,” he said in the Dec. 13 announcement.

The CSA assesses companies’ quality of management and future performance potential by evaluating the three dimensions of ESG through 25 categories of financially-material sustainability information. The results allow investors to integrate ESG factors into their investment decisions, according to Newmont.

Newmont operates or is a partner in operations in Colorado, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Ghana and South America, as well as Nevada Gold Mines. Newmont owns 38.5% of Nevada Gold Mines, and Barrick Gold Corp. holds the remaining 61.5% and is the operator.