NGM, Barrick agree to sell royalty portfolios

Nevada Gold Mines announced on Sept. 1 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a portfolio of royalties to Gold Royalty Corp. for $27.5 million.

Also, Barrick Gold Corp. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a portfolio of royalties to Maverix Metals Inc. for total consideration of up to $60 million.

Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick and is a joint venture between Barrick, which owns 61.5%, and Newmont, which owns 38.5%.

The portfolio which NGM has agreed to sell consists of three royalties on the production of minerals from the Granite Creek and Bald Mountain projects. The Granite Creek project is owned by i-80 Gold Corp. and is near NGM’s Twin Creeks and Turquoise Ridge mining operations. Bald Mountain is owned by Kinross Gold Corp. and is in White Pine County.

The total consideration of $27.5 million will be satisfied through Gold Royalty issuing 9,393,681 common shares. Upon closing, NGM is expected to hold approximately 7% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold Royalty on a pro forma basis.

The portfolio which Barrick has agreed to sell consists of 22 royalties on the production of minerals from mines in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. The total consideration of $60 million consists of $50 million in cash payable on closing of the portfolio sale, subject to the exercise of any right of first refusal or buy-down right by the counterparties under certain royalties, and three contingent payments:

• A payment of $6 million if the operator of the Eskay Creek project in British Columbia, Skeena Resources Ltd., obtains all material permits necessary to commence construction of the mine within six years of closing;

• A payment of $2 million if Maverix receives cash payments from the portfolio, excluding the Eskay Creek royalty, equal to or greater than $10 million within six years of closing; and

• A further payment of $2 million if Maverix receives cash payments from the portfolio, excluding the Eskay Creek royalty, equal to or greater than $20 million within six years of closing.

The Barrick transaction is targeted to close at the end of the third quarter of this year following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.