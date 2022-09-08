NGM begins new Training Mine program

A new and expanded training program got rolling at Nevada Gold Mines on August 8. To give more hands-on learning opportunities during the training, three new “training mine” sites have been set up at three separate locations across the Carlin operations. There are training mine sites for underground and surface mining as well as for process operations.

A week before the new training program got started, Andre Lantze, the manager for safety, training and health for NGM’s Carlin Mine, said the team had been working on developing the program for one year, five months, three days, and seven hours.

“But I’m not counting,” Lantze said.

He said it took a long time to bring everything together for the new program because everyone involved put a lot of work into making sure they have a quality, consistent training program that meets a variety of goals.

“A year and a half sounds like a long time, but we did accomplish a lot.”

“We revamped every training procedure.”

The major goals of the training program are to increase the safety and the competency of everyone working at Nevada Gold Mines.

“I’m quite proud of the team,” Lantze said. “We took great care with the procedures, the presentations, the planning manuals.”

“I’m passionate about training, because the moment someone steps in your door for training, that’s your first chance, hand on your heart, to guide someone’s path in mining.”

Lantze has been in the mining industry for nearly 29 years. He started out as a miner in South Africa in 1993. He worked his way up to being a manager, and then made the career change to safety in 2007. Lantze worked at NGM’s Turquoise Ridge Mine as the safety and environmental manager in 2018, and moved to the Carlin Mine last year.

The first goal of a training program is to make sure all the regulatory requirements are met, but Lantze said NGM’s training program goes above and beyond basic compliance.

“We want to support the development of world-class talent,” Lantze said.

The program is structured to provide consistency in training, so that everyone working at NGM underground, on the surface or in processing will be receiving the same training in their specific fields and will be meeting the same goals.

The trainees will start out with the regulatory MSHA training in town. Then they go to the training sites at the mines.

The trainees spend six weeks at the underground or surface training mine site, or 11 weeks at the process training site. The process training takes some extra time because people will be trained in several different process circuits.

Training started at the underground and surface sites on Aug. 8, and the training is starting at the process site in September.

At the training mine site the trainees start out in a classroom, “making sure before you release the employee to the mining environment under supervision that they totally understand the hazards associated with mining activities,” Lantze said.

Then the training will move into a combination of time in the classroom and time in the field. The trainees will get trained on different types of equipment, and they will learn about different steps in the mining cycle, such as loading or blasting.

“They’ll go out, and they’ll actually watch and operate equipment under supervision. Because the training mine is not only dedicated to training; it is a functional mine as well.”

The underground training mine is in El Nino, and is a new mining area, but will become fully productive over time. The surface and process training sites are in Carlin mining areas which have been active for years.

The new training program at NGM is competency-based training, which means that the trainees need to demonstrate the required level of skill before moving on.

After the trainees complete their six or 11 weeks at the training mine sites, they will move on to the site where they will be working, where another trainer will work with them for a period of time before signing their verification of competence.

The field trainer at the actual mine site will determine when the trainee has achieved competency, and will also see whether the trainee has received the necessary training at the training mine site. This feedback will help to improve the training at the training mine sites.

As part of the new training program, Planned Task Observation procedures have been developed for the trainers at the mines.

The training at the sites where the trainees will be working will be evaluated on 30, 60 or 90 day intervals, depending on the trainee’s demonstration of competency. The trainer has the option of sending the trainee back for further training.

“They have the ability to send them back, which we did not do in the past,” Lantze said.

Lantze commented that with the new hires they are bringing in now, there are not as many people who have grown up around the mining industry or who are second- or third-generation miners.

“There’s a real influx of new people, graduating from college, who have never been on a piece of equipment and never seen the mining industry,” Lantze said.

The new training program will start out focusing on all the new hires who are coming to Nevada Gold Mines, Lantze said, but the program is also putting existing employees through the training within about a year or a year and a half to help ensure that all the people at NGM are as competent and proficient as possible.

The primary goal of all this training is safety, which Lantze referred to as the “journey to zero harm.” The goal is to reach a point where every one of the thousands of people working at Nevada Gold Mines goes home safe and healthy every day, day after day.

“It’s a journey,” Lantze said. “it’s not a one-day, it’s not a one-month thing. It’s a journey to reach to that zero harm.”

“We want to make sure that the world-class people we train, that they embed our DNA in their daily work,” Lantze said.

“We expect people to reflect our values.”

Lantze listed seven core aspects of NGM’s DNA that will be emphasized in the training: Zero harm; being responsible and accountable; being a part of partnerships; building a sustainable legacy; being results-driven; developing world-class people; and being honest, transparent and acting with integrity.

The team working on developing the new training program has put an emphasis on finding the right people to lead the training, Lantze said.

“They need to have the passion, they need to portray our DNA,” Lantze said. “We need to make sure that the guides who are out there, that they understand that nothing is more important than the safety of our people. Not production, not budget. There’s a time and a place for that, but the priority is safety.” ￼