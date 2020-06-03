NGM converting power plant to reduce carbon emissions

The solar project will be done in two phases. Permitting is anticipated in the third quarter of this year through the first quarter of 2021.

“Each phase will be on between 600 and 700 acres,” said Tim Juvera, head of energy and asset management for NGM.

The TS Power Plant will put 215 megawatts into the power grid at the Falcon substation, and the solar plant will add 100 megawatts in the first phase, for a total for the two projects of 315 megawatts. The second phase of the solar project would add another 100 megawatts.

The TS plant conversion to natural gas would save 650,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions a year, and the first project phase of the solar project would save 130,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, Walker said.

The conversion of the TS Power Plant still depends upon permitting, and Walker said the permits are expected toward the end of this year. Coal contracts will continue into 2020, but after the conversion “the plan is to run on natural gas,” he said. If coal is needed, NGM will buy it on the market, but the contract would end.

Coal trains now arrive via a railroad spur to be unloaded at the power plant.