ELKO — Not many college students these days plan for a career in mining, but the industry continues to attract young professionals in fields including electrical engineering, information systems, health and safety, environmental compliance, and beyond.

These are some of the jobs held by first-year staff at Nevada Gold Mines who gathered Feb. 10 at the Western Folklife Center to meet with top brass and learn more about the possibilities that lie ahead in what has been called the world’s largest gold mining complex.

Participants in the “Au Connections” event for first-year employees included two people from Elko and others from as far away as Africa and the Philippines.

Akira Terry was exposed to mining at a very early age as her father worked for Barrick Gold Corp. and continues to work in the industry, as did her grandparents.

“I grew up with a huge respect of mining and a huge interest in it,” she said.

Safety is a field of interest that attracted her while she was still going to Elko High School, where she helped organize a Zero Teen Fatalities event with law enforcement and local businesses in 2017.

After graduation she attended Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, earning a bachelor’s degree in emergency management and homeland security.

“With that we took a lot of classes geared toward disaster mitigation, preparedness, emergency response – and that all ties in with mining,” she said.

NGM brought her on board, and she now works as a safety and health specialist at Turquoise Ridge Underground.

“I started four or five years ago as a summer student and from there I worked my way up as an intern and now into a full-time employee,” Terry said. That path gave her exposure to a lot of different mine sites and different departments.

“And from there when I began full-time, there’s a lot of exposure to education, travel, networking opportunities, and with that I’ve had opportunities to advance in every way possible,” she said.

“I’m currently working in the underground – and that’s a huge area in itself – and I look forward to learning the entire mining process and from there focusing on areas that need a little more safety attention, whether it’s connecting with our maintenance or our operations or our shafts/portal mining.”

Wyatt Plumlee is another Elko native. He was a member of Ruby Mountain FFA, winning an alumni scholarship.

“I went to school at Sierra Nevada University at Lake Tahoe, studying environmental science with a concentration in natural resource management,” he said.

“I think one of the classes that helped me the most to prepare for my career here was actually my environmental law class,” he said. It helped him learn about managing various permits and environmental issues as they apply to mining.

Plumlee recently started working as an environmental specialist at the Carlin Complex.

“As the ISO 14001 specialist I am responsible for maintaining our environmental management system. I work with everybody in the Carlin Complex – all divisions, all operations – to help make sure everybody stays in compliance with environmental [regulations].”

ISO stands for International Organization for Standardization.

Regarding his future, Plumlee said he would like to learn more about mining in general. “I’m still kind of new to mining as a whole.”

The Au Connections event is also a chance to familiarize new employees with rural Nevada, since few grow up here. Other participants were from Texas, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Canada, Mexico, the Philippines, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Houston native Liz Smith said it was definitely a big change for her when she moved to Winnemucca.

“I find that the communities are very tight-knit here,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect moving to a small town but it’s been very positive in getting to know people.”

Smith went to Texas A&M University and then grad school at the University of Oklahoma.

“I think really in grad school is when I started to figure out my interests and how that was going to lead me into a career,” she said. “I think the most impactful thing I learned from grad school was project management.”

Working as an ore control geologist at Turquoise Ridge, Smith said “my day-to-day duties include going underground, looking at our active headings where we currently have production going, identifying the geological structures at those headings, then making a decision about where we want to mine and how to move production forward” as part of a team at NGM.

Smith said she would be interested in traveling to other mine sites to learn more about ore control methods.

“It would also be interesting to be a part of a project that’s just starting, whether that’s in the exploration phase or a newer project that could develop over time.”

Leslie Preston, human resources manager for Nevada Gold Mines, welcomed the group and prepared them for a night they would long remember.

“Tonight you’re going to meet our CEO and his executive team” and senior leadership team, including NGM General Manager Peter Richardson, she said. During a “speed interviewing” session they each had a chance to ask questions and discuss with several executives how they advanced in their careers.

Then they had dinner and drinks together.

Au Connections participants will gather three more times over the next year for additional steps in their career development.

Preston said future gatherings will include work on personality inventory and style, self-awareness, presentation skills, and a chance to question and chat with general managers and mine managers.

“You are our future leaders, so we’re invested in you,” she said.

“At NGM, we believe in a ‘One Team with One Mission’ mindset and these networking events provide employees the opportunity to build camaraderie and feel a sense of belonging from the very start of their careers,” Richardson said. “Leadership also benefits from these interactions by hearing what is important to employees and their perspectives on the company that help us drive improvements.” ￼