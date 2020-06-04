NGM distributes food to tribes

For the last one, the workers, volunteers and National Guard converged at a Bonanza Produce warehouse to load the trucks.

Trips started with deliveries to the Elko and South Fork bands of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone, then went north to Owyhee to the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, then over to Fort McDermitt, south and east again to the Battle Mountain and Wells bands of Te-Moak, and on to the Goshute, Ely and Duckwater reservations. The last stop was the Yomba Tribe at Austin.

At each site, there were volunteers standing by ready to help unload, prepare food baskets and get the contributions out to those in need. Mike said NGM’s food program focused on the tribal elders and those at high risk.

For the first distribution round, NGM arranged for 12 cattle from its ranches to be taken to a slaughterhouse, and the meat was then packaged. The second and third rounds of distribution featured cold staples and the final round included produce from Bonanza.

In the first rounds, NGM used the Elko County Emergency Operations Center for help readying food for distribution.