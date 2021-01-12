NGM establishes Heritage Fund employee giving program

ELKO — Nevada Gold Mines has officially launched the company’s new employee giving campaign, known as the Heritage Fund. The charitable workplace giving program includes an employee-driven campaign to support nonprofit organizations today and an endowment fund to support community needs into the future.

“We understand and appreciate how important the services are that nonprofit organizations provide for our communities,” NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said. “NGM strives to be a valued member of our local communities, and it is my hope that the Heritage Fund will be a source of strength in our local communities for many years to come.”

Through the Heritage Fund, NGM employees have the option to support nonprofit organizations of their choice to reflect personal values, passions and pursuits. NGM provided all 7,000 employees with $25 to start their giving account and will match 120 percent of each employee contribution to qualified organizations or to the endowment fund.

NGM also invested an initial $500,000 to kick off the endowment fund portion of the program, which will be professionally managed and invested. The endowment fund was established as the financial legacy NGM will leave for long-term sustainability in the communities where the company operates.