NGM hosts tour for analysts and investors

ELKO – Nevada Gold Mines continues to demonstrate the impact of Barrick Gold Corp.’s strategy of combining best assets with the best people as new projects and prospects secure its future as a high-quality, long-life operation for decades to come, according to NGM’s chairman and Barrick president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow.

He spoke this past week to equity analysts and investors who came to Nevada to see development of NGM’s Goldrush underground project, the open pit operations and processing facilities at Cortez and the third shaft project for underground operations and core shack at Turquoise Ridge.

“NGM’s flagship development project is Goldrush, a world-class underground deposit at the Cortez complex, with a life of mine plan in excess of 20 years,” said Bristow. “It is expected to employ 500 people during construction and 570 during operation.”

Bristow said NGM has unlocked significant synergies by consolidating mines, teams, processing facilities and landholdings since the joint venture between Barrick and Newmont Corp. began three years ago. Barrick operates NGM and holds 61.5% of the joint venture, while Newmont holds 38.5%.

In the presentation to those touring the operations, NGM reported that it has produced 10 million ounces of gold on a 100% basis and distributed significant cash flows to the joint venture partners, and Bristow said that greatly improved knowledge of orebodies supported and increased mine life at NGM operations.

NGM has added 14.7 million ounces of proven and probable mineral reserves on a 100% basis and 8.5 million ounces of inferred mineral resources to its Nevada sites.

Barrick’s 100% owned Fourmile exploration project at Cortez also has 350,000 ounces of indicated mineral resources and 2.2 million ounces of inferred mineral resources that is enhancing future growth potential. The project isn’t part of NGM at this point.

Bristow also talked about NGM’s initiatives to benefit education and Nevada communities.

“NGM has also built strong relations across the full spectrum of the mines’ stakeholders, and its wide-ranging support for educational and other community initiatives is securing its social license as a valuable partner with Nevada and its people,” he said.

These initiatives include support for the College of Southern Nevada, NGM’s partnership with Discovery Education and its ongoing work with the University of Nevada, Reno and Great Basin College to develop mining-focused courses.

“Internally, NGM has launched a unique talent development program at their ‘training mines’ for underground and surface mining as well as process operations with the air of providing the company with well-rounded, safety-focused employees and maintaining quality control through structured, comprehensive, competency-based training,” said Greg Walker, executive managing director of NGM.

“In addition, leadership development programs have been rolled out with a focus on safety,” he said.

The NGM-hosted tour followed the Denver Gold Forum held Sept. 18-21 in Colorado Springs, where both Bristow and Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer were keynote speakers.