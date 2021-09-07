NGM, i-80 Gold exchange properties

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Downie said Granite Creek is the priority, to be followed by underground development at McCoy Cove and permitting for underground work at the Ruby Deeps deposit at Ruby Hill.

“We expect to green light McCoy Cove sometime this year,” he said.

An underground decline at the bottom of the East Archimedes open pit at Ruby Hill could be started in late 2022 or in 2023, depending upon permitting, Downie said in the teleconference.

Ruby Hill is an open pit mine on the outskirts of the town of Eureka. Homestake Mining developed Ruby Hill, and Barrick became the operator when the company acquired Homestake. After Barrick stopped mining, the company sold the mine. Ruby Hill later became a Waterton property.

Walker said i-80 Gold’s acquisition of Lone Tree, which NGM was not utilizing, becomes a “transformational asset for i-80. In return, NGM’s acquisition of i-80’s 40% of the South Arturo Joint Venture secures additional ounces with both open pit and underground optionality for our Carlin operation.”

The deal also removes NGM’s closure liability, with i-80 providing replacement bonding for reclamation obligations as a condition of closure of the deal, which calls for i-80 to pay up to $50 million based on mineral resources from the Lone Tree property.