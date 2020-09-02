NGM land manager receives national honor

At times, she may arrange for patented claims by providing a royalty to the claim holder in an agreement that allows gold exploration. The agreement can expire if there is no gold, or turn into a purchase deal or longtime royalty arrangement. The claim holder or property owner keeps the initial royalty.

“It’s called an advance royalty,” Caple said.

NGM has a system that tracks “all the things we need to do to keep our land secure,” such as making sure leases or claims are renewed, she said. “Very rarely do we get rid of property.”

The Carlin native said she “really enjoys” her landman job, because “it’s never the same thing every day.” There are new projects, new people to talk with about potential leases or work to be done with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on claims.

The Elko-based NGM land department has six people, including surveyors, and Caple said the staff works with the NGM exploration department, mining operations and even the NGM ranches to be sure leases, grazing permits and taxes are up to date.