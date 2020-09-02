NGM land manager receives national honor

Tasha Caple is the first professional working in the hard-rock mining field to be named Landman of the Year by the American Association of Professional Landmen, an honor that went to oil and gas landmen until this year.
“I was very surprised,” said the Nevada Gold Mines lands manager. “This was the first for hard-rock, which is what we have out here.”
While an awards ceremony was originally planned for Huntington Beach, California, a virtual ceremony was substituted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Caple said that with the award came $1,000 to be donated in her name to a charity of her choice, and she picked the Elko Boys and Girls Club.
She said roughly 90 percent of the landmen in the association are in the oil and gas field, and hard-rock mining professionals make up the remaining 10 percent. The association promotes education and standards of practice.
Caple was recently promoted to manager of NGM’s land department in another boost to her career as a landman, but she was a senior landman at the time she learned about the honors. The former NGM land manager, Orson Tingey, nominated her for the honor.
As a landman, Caple said she negotiates the purchase or lease of land, acquires mining claims from the federal government or patented claims from private owners, and renews land and claim leases for Nevada Gold Mines so the joint venture “can continue mine operations.”
At times, she may arrange for patented claims by providing a royalty to the claim holder in an agreement that allows gold exploration. The agreement can expire if there is no gold, or turn into a purchase deal or longtime royalty arrangement. The claim holder or property owner keeps the initial royalty.
“It’s called an advance royalty,” Caple said.
NGM has a system that tracks “all the things we need to do to keep our land secure,” such as making sure leases or claims are renewed, she said. “Very rarely do we get rid of property.”
The Carlin native said she “really enjoys” her landman job, because “it’s never the same thing every day.” There are new projects, new people to talk with about potential leases or work to be done with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on claims.
The Elko-based NGM land department has six people, including surveyors, and Caple said the staff works with the NGM exploration department, mining operations and even the NGM ranches to be sure leases, grazing permits and taxes are up to date.
“We all work together as a team to keep land secure for the company,” she said. “NGM has an area of interest it controls” that encompasses a large part of Nevada, and the land department works within that area of interest, Caple said in a telephone interview.
Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. created on July 1, 2019, as a combination for the two companies’ Nevada properties. Barrick is the operator and owns 61.5 percent of the joint venture. Newmont holds 38.5 percent.
NGM’s mining operations include Carlin, Cortez, Phoenix, Turquoise Ridge and Long Canyon, reaching from east of Wells in Elko County to Humboldt County to the west. NGM also has exploration properties, mainly in the vicinity of the working mines, as well as power plants at Dunphy and near Reno.
NGM also includes the Nevada ranches that Newmont and Barrick separately owned before the joint venture. These include the TS, Horseshoe, IL, Palisades, Big Springs, Humboldt, 7H, Dean, Hay and JB working ranches that the mining companies acquired for mainly for water management, habitat enhancement and mitigation of mining impacts.
Caple became a landman after “a lot of on-the-job training” and classes there were oriented toward oil and gas through the American Association of Professional Landmen, which then certified her as a professional.
Before the joint venture that formed Nevada Gold Mines, Caple worked as a senior landman for Barrick out of Barrick’s exploration office in Elko.
She came to Barrick with the merger of Barrick and Placer Dome Inc. in 2006, after working for Placer Dome since 2000. First, she was in security. Caple said she started at the land department at the Cortez Mine in 2004.
Caple is a member of the Nevada Landmen’s Association.
