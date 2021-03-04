NGM launches Heritage Fund employee giving campaign

Nevada Gold Mines has officially launched the company’s new employee giving campaign, known as the Heritage Fund. The charitable workplace giving program includes an employee-driven campaign to support nonprofit organizations today and an endowment fund to support community needs into the future.
“We understand and appreciate how important the services are that nonprofit organizations provide for our communities,” NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said. “NGM strives to be a valued member of our local communities, and it is my hope that the Heritage Fund will be a source of strength in our local communities for many years to come.”
Officially launched December 1, the Heritage Fund is a 501c(3) nonprofit, managed by Executive Director Shane Moss and governed by a nine-person board of directors.
“We have been working on this since the joint-venture,” Moss said. “This was a commitment that we had for our local communities.”
“I was brought in in March of 2020 to work on the program and we launched in December, so it has been in the planning stages for quite some time,” he added.
Moss said that employee input was sought throughout the process, and the name Heritage Fund was actually submitted by two different employees from NGM’s Turquoise Ridge Facility
Through the Heritage Fund, NGM employees have the option to support nonprofit organizations of their choice to reflect personal values, passions and pursuits. NGM provided all 7,000 employees with $25 to start their giving account and will match 120 percent of each employee contribution to qualified organizations or to the endowment fund.
“We really wanted to get out the word and let out employees know that collective support can be really powerful in our communities,” Moss said.
Moss said that nonprofits play a vital role in the local community and the collective support generated by the NGM Heritage Fund will only serve to strengthen them.
“These causes often assist critical health and human services, important educational and environmental initiatives, community development, and even wildlife and habitat improvement,” he said. “This is our opportunity to contribute to the organizations that are most meaningful to each of us at NGM and make a positive impact in the communities where we live.”
Alissa Wood, head of communities and corporate affairs for Nevada Gold Mines, said one of the really neat aspects of the new charitable fund is that it gives employees the ability to support the causes that mean the most to them individually, but with the support of NGM.
“We are really excited about this initiative because it is a platform for our employees to fund nonprofits that they are passionate about and involved in, but also determines through the company match where NGM funds are allocated in our community,” Wood said.
“It is empowering our employees to be involved in those funding decisions, which is really neat,” she added.
Prior to combining their Nevada mining assets to form Nevada Gold Mines in 2019, Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. both practiced community giving. Newmont Corp. did this through its Legacy Fund, which was created in 2010 as a way charitable giving campaign for its employees. Following the merger of the two companies, the future of the Legacy Fund was called into question.
Barrick Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in May 2019 that the new company had no plans to curtail its charitable involvement.
“One of the things that I’ve always believed is that our community commitments are part of an investment into the community,” Bristow said at the time. “They should make a difference. And we’ve got our own commitments, and Newmont has as well, and we’re going to be combining that and making sure that it goes further and reaches to more parts of the community. We’re definitely not planning to cut back on our commitment to the community.”