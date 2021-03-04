NGM launches Heritage Fund employee giving campaign

Through the Heritage Fund, NGM employees have the option to support nonprofit organizations of their choice to reflect personal values, passions and pursuits. NGM provided all 7,000 employees with $25 to start their giving account and will match 120 percent of each employee contribution to qualified organizations or to the endowment fund.

“We really wanted to get out the word and let out employees know that collective support can be really powerful in our communities,” Moss said.

Moss said that nonprofits play a vital role in the local community and the collective support generated by the NGM Heritage Fund will only serve to strengthen them.

“These causes often assist critical health and human services, important educational and environmental initiatives, community development, and even wildlife and habitat improvement,” he said. “This is our opportunity to contribute to the organizations that are most meaningful to each of us at NGM and make a positive impact in the communities where we live.”

Alissa Wood, head of communities and corporate affairs for Nevada Gold Mines, said one of the really neat aspects of the new charitable fund is that it gives employees the ability to support the causes that mean the most to them individually, but with the support of NGM.