NGM partnering with First Solar

Nevada Gold Mines has announced it is partnering with First Solar to manufacture all the modules needed for the new solar facility that will be built at NGM’s TS Power Plant east of Battle Mountain. The modules will be constructed entirely in the United States. First Solar is based in Tempe, Arizona.

The solar power plant is intended to accelerate NGM’s decarbonization program in line with Barrick Gold Corp.’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap. Barrick is the 61.5% owner and operator of NGM. Newmont is the 38.5% owner.

NGM has begun detailed engineering of the solar power plant and expects to begin construction in the third quarter of 2022. The modules supplied by First Solar are expected to be delivered in the beginning of the second quarter of 2023 and will power both phases of the power plant.

Barrick said ensuring the selected contract partner for this project fully supported NGM’s values was a top priority. A news release from Barrick said NGM chose to contract with a supplier who is committed to fair labor practices, investing in American manufacturing and American jobs, and is one which will deliver high performance solar panels with the lowest carbon footprint and the best environmental profile available today.

“Although this process has been time-consuming, it has allowed the company to optimize the project schedule to commission both phase I and phase II by early 2024,” Barrick stated.

The construction of a solar power plant is part of NGM’s commitment to a 20% carbon reduction by 2025. The company is building the 200MW solar array and is also converting the TS coal fired power plant to cleaner burning natural gas.

“The project is the latest in a series of carbon-reducing initiatives across the group’s global operations,” said Barrick group sustainability executive Grant Beringer. “The solar power plant will complement the transition of NGM’s coal power plant to a dual fuel process, which will enable it to generate electricity from natural gas, reducing carbon emissions by as much as 50 percent.”

Barrick is targeting an overall 30 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 against its 2018 baseline with the goal of achieving net-zero by 2050.

