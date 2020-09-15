NGM partners with department of education on digital learning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gold Mines is investing $2.2 million in digital education in partnership with Discovery Education and the Nevada Department of Education.

The two-year partnership will ensure public school educators and students statewide receive access to Discovery Education Experience, the award-winning, flexible K-12 platform that keeps students connected to learning whether at home or at school. Discovery Education is a global leader in standards-based, high-quality digital curriculum resources for K-12 classrooms.

“In a time of big changes for education, Nevada Gold Mines is here to support the students of today through engaging and informative resources that prepare them for the opportunities of tomorrow,” NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said.

“With this $2.2 million investment in Nevada’s K-12 education, we know that together we can come through this challenging time even stronger,” he added.