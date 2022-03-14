NGM progressing with TS Power Plant conversion

Nevada Gold Mines is continuing to make progress with converting its TS Power Plant from a coal-fired to a natural gas and solar facility. The conversion is one of many steps the company is taking toward producing zero greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’ve aligned ourselves with the Nevada state government’s objective of being neutral by 2050,” said NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker. “We’re working on a two-stage plan, to drop by 30% by 2030, and then be neutral by 2050. That’s our objective as a company.”

Converting the TS Power Plant to natural gas is an interim step on the road to zero greenhouse gas emissions. The conversion will cut the greenhouse gas emissions at the plant approximately in half, saving about 526,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture between Barrick and Newmont, and the company has two power plants to help power its mining operations – the TS Power Plant, which was built by Newmont, and the Western 102 Power Plant, which was built by Barrick. The natural gas-fired Western 102 Power Plant, which is south of I-80 and east of Reno, began producing power in 2005. The TS Power Plant, which is north of I-80 east of Battle Mountain, started construction in 2007 and began operation in 2008.

The average operating coal-fired power generating plant in the U.S. is 45 years old, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, so the TS Power Plant is relatively new.

“TSPP is an excellent example of the future of modern pulverized coal plant design,” Power Magazine said a few months after TS began producing power. “Newmont integrated the most advanced technologies available to plant designers.”

“It’s one of the most efficient and cleanest coal fired power stations in the world,” Walker said. “It’s certainly very efficient, but even so, we’re still going to convert it over to gas.”

Only low-sulfur coal from Wyoming’s Powder River basin is used at the plant. NGM Senior Project Engineer Kaity Bullock said the plant’s design to use low-sulfur coal made the conversion to a natural gas-fired process more feasible.

The gas burners will be put in while the coal-fired furnace is still operational, and when the conversion is complete TS will actually be a dual-fire fire plant which can run on either coal or natural gas.

“Theoretically that’s what we could do,” Walker said. “Obviously that’s not our objective and not our plan. Our objective is to run gas because that reduces our greenhouse gas emissions.”

The price of natural gas

Since planning for the conversion project started around two years ago, the price of natural gas has shot way up, making the project harder to justify from a cost effectiveness standpoint. Walker said when they looked at the original economics of the conversion, gas was at $2.80 per mmBtu, but by January 2022 it was at $6.70. The cost of coal was around 40 percent more than gas to produce the same amount of energy, and now gas is almost double coal.

“Right now, the economics say that you should stay with coal,” Walker said. “But we’re not doing that because we want to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.”

Newmont initially spent about $620 million to build the TS Power Plant. The plant was estimated to save Newmont between $70 million and $80 million a year in power costs, so the payback was about eight years.

When NGM started planning the natural gas conversion, there was potentially a good return on investment on the project, but with the current natural gas prices, that payback has gone away. That could change, depending on what happens with the price of natural gas.

With the increase in natural gas prices, coal power generation in the U.S. went up by about 20 percent in 2021, but was still below 2019 levels, according to the International Energy Agency. Until 2021, coal power generation has gone down in the U.S. every year since 2014, and is expected to continue to decline. The EIA reported in December that coal-fired power plant owners and operators have said they plan to retire 28 percent of the coal-fired capacity currently operating in the U.S. by 2035, and there are no reported plans to build new utility-scale coal power plants.

The TS Power Plant is one of two coal-fired power plants currently running in Nevada. The other is NV Energy’s 522-megawatt North Valmy Generation Station west of Battle Mountain. NV Energy will be replacing Valmy with the Iron Point Solar Project which is scheduled to begin operation in December 2023, and the Hot Pot Solar Project which is scheduled to go on online in 2024. The two projects, which are both in the Valmy area, will produce a total of 600 megawatts, and will have a total battery storage capacity of 480 megawatts.

The schedule

When NGM announced the TS conversion project in February 2020, the goal was the have final commissioning in the second quarter of 2022. The project is a little behind that schedule.

“There have been some delays largely in the pipeline side, and getting that in place to start construction,” Bullock said. “But as far as the engineering and manufacturing of the components for the TS Power Plant itself, we are looking pretty good.”

She said they will be able to start making modifications to the TS Power Plant as early as April, and they are targeting late 2022 or early 2023 to begin firing TS with natural gas.

Walker said the main factor driving a delay in the project was “negotiating with the gas supplier and getting an agreement with them. It’s been a challenging 14 months. … But we’ve come a long way in the last few months.”

Installing the gas line is a major part of the conversion project. There is a gas line that runs from the Ruby Pipeline to the Goldstrike mining area to fuel the roasters that process ore. A new line will tap into the Goldstrike line. The new line will run about 22 miles to the TS Power Plant.

The projected total cost of the conversion project is around $40 million, and around 80 percent of that cost is for the pipeline, Walker said.

Adding solar

Adding a solar power plant at TS will be a much more expensive project. It will cost around $250 million to put solar panels on 1200 acres of land. The land for the solar array is on the TS Ranch, which is owned by NGM.

The original plan was to complete the project in two equal phases. The first phase was delayed because of supply issues with getting the solar panels, so now the entire solar project will be done all at once, and the completion should be in line with the original goal.

“We ran into some challenges sourcing solar panels from an overseas supplier, so we cancelled that agreement, and we sourced all of the panels for the whole 200 megawatts with a local American supplier, a solar company we contacted,” Walker said.

“We’ll have modules arriving in June of 2023, but we’ll actually break ground at the end of this year” to begin construction work on the solar project, Bullock said.

Power production

The TS Power Plant has a total net production of 215 megawatts, and that number will remain the same when it becomes natural gas fired. The Western 102 Power Plant can produce 115 megawatts. Western also has a solar plant that produces one megawatt.

The power from the plants goes into NV Energy’s grid and is credited to NGM.

The new solar array at the TS Power Plant will be able to produce 200 megawatts, but since it only produces power during the daylight hours, it is counted as 30 percent efficient, so the energy available from solar is counted at around 60 megawatts. This will also go into NV Energy’s grid.

Once the solar power plant at TS is complete, NGM will be able to produce a total of about 390 megawatts.

The current power needs for all of NGM’s operations are around 460 megawatts, Walker said. That means that once the solar array at TS is producing power, if NGM runs the TS and Western 102 Power Plants at full capacity, the company will still need about 70 megawatts of additional power. NGM purchases the additional power it needs from many sources that are available in Nevada.

NGM’s Long Canyon and Gold Quarry Mines and now the Goldrush Mine Project are in the Wells Rural Electric Company jurisdiction, and NGM purchases power from WREC through the NV Energy grid. Currently, about 85 percent of WREC’s electricity is generated from carbon-free hydroelectricity via the Bonneville Power Administration.

Walker explained that although NGM can currently generate as much as 330 megawatts and will be able to generate 390 megawatts when the solar is added at TS, the company does not always keep the power stations running, because at times it costs more to run a power station than it does to buy power.

The cost of the grid power drops when there is a low demand for power in the region, so NGM is not putting stress on the grid when they temporarily stop running a power plant, Walker said.

“When our power stations run flat out, 100 percent, is in peak times when Nevada needs the power,” Walker said. “Then we will run those power stations and put power into the grid so that it benefits all of northern Nevada.

“There are times when NV Energy will contact us and ask us to run our power station even though it’s not the most cost-effective way for us to do it. That helps stabilize the gridwork, and also supplies the power that we are short in Northern Nevada.”

Improving technology

Some environmentalists have criticized NGM for converting the TS Power Plant to natural gas instead of plunging into a zero-emission energy source.

Walker and Bullock explained that this step of converting to natural gas will reduce emissions while NGM explores options and as technologies continue to develop for green energy sources and energy storage.

“We’re looking at everything - solar, geothermal, energy recovery, and all of those things that would be more in line with a net zero approach,” Bullock said.

“I think we need to improve battery technology before we’re going to become heavily reliant on solar,” Walker said.

“We believe the technology is going to improve significantly in the near term. Whatever we put in today would be obsolete shortly. We’ll put in the gas and we’ll put in the solar, and we can easily add the batteries at a later date.”

Walker said that with today’s battery technology and prices, installing 200 megawatts of battery storage would cost roughly the same as building the 200-megawatt solar facility, doubling the cost of the project from about $250 million to $500 million. And to be able to supply 200 megawatts of power around the clock, it would be necessary to at least double the solar plant to 400 megawatts, so that the solar panels could provide 200 megawatts to the grid and 200 megawatts to the batteries during the daylight hours, and the batteries would then feed their power into the grid during the nighttime hours.

“Sometimes there are very simplistic views of the engineering and the mechanics of how solar actually is going to be useful,” Walker said. “Solar is also hard to ramp up and down. We’ve got a few technical challenges to deal with over the next 10 or 20 years before we become solely reliant on renewables.

“You can criticize us for being cautious. We think we’re being judicious. And we’re moving forward and we’re moving in the right direction. And we’re serious about being greenhouse gas neutral by 2050. If we can get there sooner, we certainly will.”

Climate change champions

Along with progressing with the projects at the TS Power Plant, NGM also has lots of people involved with working toward the goal of being greenhouse gas emissions neutral by 2050.

“This last year we were able to establish climate change champions at each site,” Bullock said. “And their roles are to scope and then execute on greenhouse gas reduction projects. They’ve developed teams underneath them that represent each division at the mine sites - underground, open pit, and processing. They all get in the same room and talk about additional projects to continue to reduce that greenhouse gas footprint.”

NGM is looking at a wide range of possible actions, ranging from updating to more efficient haul fleets, to simple steps like installing more motion detectors in office buildings.

Walker said simple things like shutting off underground fans for a few hours a day when they are not needed can add up to a big difference in the amount of energy NGM uses, and the amount of greenhouse gas produced.

One project being considered is energy recovery through putting mini hydro generators inside water and slurry lines.

Also, roasters and autoclaves generate massive amounts of heat, Walker said, and it might be possible to channel that heat into steam powered boilers to generate electricity.

“Those sorts of things are some of the bigger projects,” Walker said. “They are capital intensive.”

“There are a bunch of things we can do to be more efficient and make better use of the power, along with going to a different source of energy.”

