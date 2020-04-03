NGM provides community, state support

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Nevada Gold Mines is working with the state and company stakeholders to identify immediate needs and provide financial and logistical support to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on northeastern Nevada and the state.

“We have ensured that our operations are working as safely and responsibly as possible, but it is not only our employees that we are concerned about. We are also using our resources to support our friends and neighbors and particularly the seniors, the homeless and Native Americans,” NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said.

He said Nevada Gold Mines is a committed partner of the state, the region and the communities and recognizes that “extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.” Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp., which holds 61.5 percent and is the operator, and Newmont Corp., 38.5 percent owner.

In the announcement this week, Barrick reported that at the state level, Nevada Gold Mines has committed an initial $1.5 million to the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, and has offered to support the effort through NGM’s supply chain and other resources.

The task force recently announced by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak brings together community and business leaders to help find solutions to the pandemic.