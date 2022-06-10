NGM ranches prioritize conservation and partnerships

Nevada Gold Mines’ ranch land stretches across thousands of acres of northeastern Nevada, and sometimes when you’re traveling through the area you might see cattle out there grazing in the field of an NGM ranch. But the people managing the NGM ranch land do a lot more than run cattle. They’re also working on all kinds of plans and projects to improve the land and improve habitat for greater sage-grouse and the many other animals, from sagebrush sparrows to mule deer, that live in this region’s sagebrush ecosystem.

“There are a lot of complexities that come into our overall agriculture operation as we try to match our agriculture operations to all these different types of habitat treatments we’re doing on the ground,” said Chris Jasmine, the manager of biodiversity and rangeland for Nevada Gold Mines.

In the early days of mining in the West mine owners often also owned ranch land, but as time went on mining and ranching were mostly decoupled. In more recent years, however, it has become quite common for mining companies to also have ranch land. There are a variety of benefits when a mining company owns ranch land, including water management and grazing rights management.

Now there is also a growing emphasis on habitat uplift on mining companies’ ranch land. Along with all the work that a mining company does to protect the environment on a mine site, the company can also offset the disturbance that is done to the environment on the mine site by improving the environment on their ranch land.

When Barrick Gold and Newmont joined their northern Nevada mines together into the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture in 2019, all of the two companies’ ranches in the area also came together under the NGM banner. NGM has a total of 11 ranches, including large historic ranches such as the Horseshoe and the TS. The company is one of the biggest landholders in northern Nevada after the federal government, with a private land package that’s close to a million acres. If you include all the federal grazing allotments around the private land sections, the total area is close to three million acres. That’s a lot a land to manage – and that also provides a lot of areas and opportunities for habitat improvement.

There are two habitat mitigation programs that NGM’s ranches work with – the Nevada Conservation Credit System, and NGM’s Bank Enabling Agreement.

Conservation Credit System

The Nevada CCS is a greater sage-grouse habitat mitigation program in which landowners can earn credits by preserving or enhancing habitats, while projects which disturb landscapes, such as a new mine or a mine expansion, are assigned debits. The Nevada CCS serves as a marketplace in which credits offset debits. A Nevada Sagebrush Ecosystem Technical Team uses a variety of formulas to determine the value of credits and debits.

Back in 2010 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced their finding that listing the greater sage-grouse as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act was warranted, although they did not take the step of making the listing at that time. If sage-grouse do get listed as endangered, that could slow down or stop a lot of mine projects or other development projects in Nevada.

“A listing could significantly impact Nevada’s economy and way of life,” the Nevada CCS Manual says.

In order to help protect sage-grouse habitat and prevent an endangered species listing, Nevada set up the Nevada Sagebrush Ecosystem Program in 2013. The CCS program opened for initial credit project enrollment in October 2014, and the program was further developed over the next few years.

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Kinross Gold announced the first sage-grouse credit transaction under the CCS program in November 2017. Kinross’ Bald Mountain mine enrolled the company’s privately-owned ranch, Tumbling JR, into the CCS program to help protect nearly 10,000 acres of sage-grouse habitat.

Barrick and Newmont began enrolling parts of their ranch land in northern Nevada into the CCS program, and those enrollments carried over into Nevada Gold Mines.

“We started doing restoration and preservation work on those ranches to receive credits that we can then use to offset future mining impacts that we might have down the road,” Jasmine said. “To date we’ve enrolled over 37,000 acres into the State of Nevada’s CCS, and we’ve done over 500 acres of restoration in those areas as well.

“NGM is currently the largest single credit holder in the State of Nevada’s CCS program.”

Since much of Elko County and a lot of the rest of northern Nevada is classified as a “Priority Habitat Management Area,” the CCS credits and debits have higher values than in much of the rest of the state.

Bank Enabling Agreement

NGM’s Bank Enabling Agreement is similar to the CCS program in some ways, but there are also some key differences.

The Barrick Nevada Sage-Grouse Bank Enabling Agreement is a voluntary agreement which was set up between Barrick, the Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It was signed on March 25, 2015.

The Nature Conservancy provides program managers and does science advisory work for the BEA projects.

“They help us quantify the habitat work we’re doing on the ground, and then also quantify the impacts from our mine development,” Jasmine said.

“It’s an effort that’s a little bit different from the CCS also in that most of the work we’re doing within the BEA is actual habitat improvement work,” Jasmine said. “There’s not so much preservation work, it’s mainly restoration work.”

So far, 47,000 acres of NGM ranch land has been identified for habitat restoration work under the BEA program.

“We’ve done over 20,000 of those acres to date,” Jasmine said.

Three of the major types of habitat restoration work NGM does within the BEA program are annual grass treatments, pinyon-juniper removal, and the planting of sagebrush seedlings.

Talking about the annual grass treatments, Jasmine said, “One of the largest threats here in the Great Basin for sage-grouse is annual invasive grasses, mainly cheatgrass. So in those areas we come in and we treat the cheatgrass to try to knock it back. Then we come in behind and seed deep-rooted perennial species and plant sagebrush seedlings.

“This year alone we’re planning on doing treatments on about 10,000 acres,” Jasmine said. “These are very important because they help break up that fire cycle that the annual grasses cause, and they also establish deep-rooted perennials that can then benefit sage-grouse.”

Travel through some parts of northern Nevada and you’ll see plenty of pinyon and juniper. Too many pinyon and juniper, in fact.

“In many parts of the Great Basin we’ve seen pinyon and juniper trees moving out of the mountain block where they historically would have been, and down into important sage-grouse habitat,” Jasmine said.

When the pinyon-juniper woodlands move in, the sage-grouse move out. The sage-grouse don’t like the branches that provide perches for predators.

“In those areas we’ll come in either with hand crews with chain saws to cut back the small trees to open up those sites for sage-grouse use again,” Jasmine said, “or if the trees are bigger, we’ll use mechanical methods to come in and harvest those trees. In those instances, we’ll also then do much like the annual grass areas and come back in and reseed with perennial grasses and forbs and then also plant some sagebrush as well.”

Often the crews increase the amount of sagebrush in an area by spreading seeds, but in many instances they plant sagebrush seedlings.

“That involves growing them up in a greenhouse setting, and then putting those sagebrush seedlings in the ground,” Jasmine said. “We plant between 100,000 to 300,000 sagebrush seedlings every year during our BEA treatments.

“A lot of those sagebrush seedlings are sourced from the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, their greenhouse program. So it’s also a really good way to inject some funding back into some of our local communities.”

Other projects

In addition to all the mitigation work done on the NGM ranches through the Conservation Credit System and Bank Enabling Agreement programs to offset the impacts on the environment at the mine sites, NGM also works on a variety of other conservation projects on the ranches. One of those projects cuts back on cheatgrass through targeted grazing.

“On the TS Ranch we’ve been involved with the BLM over the last few years with their targeted grazing program,” Jasmine said. “We’re using cattle to target graze cheatgrass early in the spring to create fire breaks that then protect high value habitat above it.

“We’ve been in that program now for three to four years, and it’s worked really well.”

Jasmine said that so far the targeted grazing strips on the TS Ranch have helped to stop three fires that started in the valley.

“The latest one was just this last July where we had a transformer that shorted out and started a fire down in Boulder Valley,” Jasmine said. “That fire started spreading at a fairly good rate of speed, up toward the mountain block where all the intact wildlife habitat is. And when the fire then hit that fuel break it slowed the rate of spread enough that the fire crews were able to get out there and get the fire put out.”

The fire burned only a few hundred acres instead of turning into one of those fires we have seen in recent years that burn hundreds of thousands of acres.

Many of the conservation projects on the NGM ranches involve partnerships with agencies like the BLM or the Fish and Wildlife Service.

“They help us prioritize where there are important pieces of conservation work that can be done on the ground,” Jasmine said.

“A good example of that is just over the last year we worked cooperatively with NDOW and the Fish and Wildlife Service on a mule deer winter range project in the Dunphy Hills. The Dunphy Hills are a very important mule deer winter range for the area 6 deer herd.

“So we identified an area that didn’t have the forage or cover value that NDOW thought were needed for mule deer, and we came in and worked together to do a 1,000-acre annual grass treatment and seeding project to try to get some vegetation there that would be beneficial for those mule deer on the range.”

A long-term project which NGM continues to be involved in is improving habitat for Lahontan cutthroat trout.

“This one I like talking about because it shows the long-term commitment that Newmont and now NGM have for wildlife conservation,” Jasmine said.

Lahontan cutthroat trout have been classified as an endangered or threatened species since the early 1970s.

“Back in the early ‘90s the Newmont South Area operations required some stream mitigation work as part of a record of decision,” Jasmine said. “So we started down the now 30-year long road of working with our agency partners in designing a grazing system that actually increased the amount of Lahontan cutthroat trout habitat there within the Maggie Creek watershed.

“And here we are 30 years later, and we’re still bought in and still ensuring that that project is going off without a hitch.

“In fact, just this year for the 2022 season, because of the drought, we’ve hired a dedicated riparian rider – which is slang for a cowboy whose sole job is to spend his summer out in the Maggie Creek watershed to keep an eye on the cattle, keep them where they’re supposed to be, keep them off of riparian bottoms, to make sure that we’re not having any impact on those important Lahontan cutthroat trout streams.”

It takes a lot of effort, cooperative work, ongoing studies and good management to make sure that all the habitat enhancement and mitigation projects on the ranches are effective, while at the same time the ranchers are also running a good agricultural operation.

“That’s definitely something that we’ve seen a lot with our agriculture operations is just making sure that we’re balancing those around all of these conservation projects and mitigation projects that we’re doing on the ranches,” Jasmine said.

With good planning and management it’s been possible to have ranches that have been effective as both agricultural and habitat-enhancing conservation operations. ￼

