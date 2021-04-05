NGM renews commitment to Communities In Schools

NGM’s investment will support eight of CIS’ middle and high schools across Clark, Elko and Humboldt counties, serving nearly 11,000 students. A portion of the funds also supports The PRACTICE Mental Health Clinic, a partnership between CIS and UNLV that offers free tele-counseling to students in Northeastern Nevada, as well as Little Red Caboose, a small preschool comprised of about 20 students and teachers in Carlin.

“We are grateful for the generosity and continued partnership of Nevada Gold Mines and for its most recent and transformative donation,” said Tami Hance-Lehr, CEO and state director, Communities In Schools of Nevada. “This funding is critical to our organization, especially during this trying time when our students have been forced to navigate the challenges of distance learning as we have endeavored to find new and innovative ways to continue supporting them and their families. Our Integrated Student Supports is the fundamental backbone of CIS and now, more than ever, we recognize the value of how relationships – not programs – can positively impact our children. Nevada Gold Mines has continued to step up and be there with significant financial support, which has allowed us to do what we do best – connect our kids with caring site coordinators and the services provided by our wonderful community partners.”