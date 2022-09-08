NGM renews partnership with department of education on digital learning

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Education has announced the renewal its multiyear partnership with Nevada Gold Mines and Discovery Education, a worldwide edtech leader whose digital platform supports both remote and in-person learning.

The renewal, which includes a $2.2 million investment from Nevada Gold Mines, ensures the state’s teachers and students continued access to quality digital resources through the Discovery Education’s K-12 platform. Connecting educators to a large collection of standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education’s K-12 platform provides educators an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction in any learning environment.

“We are incredibly pleased to continue this tremendous partnership benefiting Nevada’s students and are grateful for the support of community partners like Nevada Gold Mines, who are so passionate about investing in the educational resources which are so key to making our state a better place to learn, work, and live,” said Jhone Ebert, state superintendent of public instruction. “The continuation of this powerful partnership preserves Nevada’s students’ access to best-in-class digital resources, and we look forward to the next phase of this powerful collaboration.”

“Nevada Gold Mines pledges its support to our state’s students as they prepare for their lives beyond graduation,” said Greg Walker, Nevada Gold Mines executive managing director. “Our continued collaboration with the Department of Education and Discovery Education is crucial to providing students with the dynamic digital learning environments that are so important to their growth and development, and we look forward to continuing this important work.”

In July 2020, during the first summer of the Covid pandemic, the Nevada Department of Education announced the initial agreement to make the Discovery Education K-12 learning platform accessible to educators, students, and families across the state. The initial two-year partnership with NGM, which included an investment of $2.2 million from the company to bring Discovery Education to Nevada, was announced in September of that year. This year’s partnership renewal includes an investment of an additional $2.2 million from NGM.

Nevada is one of several states in which Discovery Education resources are used statewide. Other states include Arizona, Delaware, Louisiana, New Hampshire, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

“Discovery Education’s innovative partnership with Nevada Gold Mines and the Department of Education created a national model for statewide edtech implementation success that has been recreated in other states across the nation,” said Scott Kinney, Discovery Education’s chief executive officer. “We are excited to move forward with these two great partners on our joint effort to support the success of all learners.”

As part of the Discovery Education resources, Nevada’s educators also have access to the Discovery Education Community. A global network of education professionals, the Discovery Education Community connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering idea sharing and inspiration.

Nevada Gold Mines’ partnership with the Nevada Department of Education and Discovery Education is part of the company’s long-standing commitment to the state. Nevada Gold Mines invests in social and economic opportunities including education, the environment, health, economic development, and cultural heritage.