NGM reports fatality at Goldstrike Underground

ELKO – One miner was killed and another injured Monday afternoon at the Goldstrike Underground operation, Nevada Gold Mines reported Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m.
NGM said the injured worker was treated and released.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved,” stated the company, which has more than 7,000 employees in Nevada.
Counseling and other support resources are being made available. The Mine Safety and Health Administration and other agencies have been notified and the area where the incident occurred has been secured.
“Our primary focus is supporting those involved and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event,” NGM said.
People are also reading…
MSHA posted a notice on its website classifying the fatality as involving hand tools.
The last hardrock mining fatality in Nevada was nearly a year ago when a truck driver was killed in a crash on Feb. 14 at NGM's Cortez Underground Mine.
Further information on Monday's incident will be posted as it is made available.