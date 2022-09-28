 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

NGM royalty portfolio sale closes

  • 0

Nevada Gold Mines announced on Sept. 28 that the sale of a portfolio of royalties to Gold Royalty Corp. for $27.5 million has closed.

The sale, which was announced on Sept. 1, was satisfied by Gold Royalty issuing 9,393,681 common shares to NGM at a deemed price of approximately $2.93 per share. NGM now owns approximately 6.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold Royalty.

The royalty portfolio purchased by Gold Royalty consists of:

• a 10% net profits interest royalty on the producing Granite Creek Mine operated by i-80 Gold Corp., payable after 120,000 ounces of gold or equivalent is cumulatively produced from the project;

• a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Bald Mountain Mine operated by Kinross Gold Corp., payable after 10 million ounces of gold have been produced from the properties; and

People are also reading…

• a 1.25% NSR on the Bald Mountain Joint Venture Zone also operated by Kinross.

The Granite Creek project is near NGM’s Twin Creeks and Turquoise Ridge mining operations. Bald Mountain is in White Pine County.

NGM is operated by Barrick Gold Corp. and is a joint venture between Barrick, which owns 61.5%, and Newmont, which owns 38.5%.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

NGM hosts tour for analysts and investors

NGM hosts tour for analysts and investors

Eequity analysts and investors came to Nevada to see development of NGM’s Goldrush underground project, the open pit operations and processing facilities at Cortez and the third shaft project for underground operations and core shack at Turquoise Ridge

I-80 Gold posts $15 million loss in 2nd quarter

I-80 Gold posts $15 million loss in 2nd quarter

Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snow said the gold prepay and silver purchase and sale agreements of $75 million funded during the second quarter and gold sales that continued from the residual leaching at Ruby Hill and Lone Tree resulted in a cash balance of $101 million.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News