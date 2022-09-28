NGM royalty portfolio sale closes

Nevada Gold Mines announced on Sept. 28 that the sale of a portfolio of royalties to Gold Royalty Corp. for $27.5 million has closed.

The sale, which was announced on Sept. 1, was satisfied by Gold Royalty issuing 9,393,681 common shares to NGM at a deemed price of approximately $2.93 per share. NGM now owns approximately 6.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold Royalty.

The royalty portfolio purchased by Gold Royalty consists of:

• a 10% net profits interest royalty on the producing Granite Creek Mine operated by i-80 Gold Corp., payable after 120,000 ounces of gold or equivalent is cumulatively produced from the project;

• a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Bald Mountain Mine operated by Kinross Gold Corp., payable after 10 million ounces of gold have been produced from the properties; and

• a 1.25% NSR on the Bald Mountain Joint Venture Zone also operated by Kinross.

The Granite Creek project is near NGM’s Twin Creeks and Turquoise Ridge mining operations. Bald Mountain is in White Pine County.

NGM is operated by Barrick Gold Corp. and is a joint venture between Barrick, which owns 61.5%, and Newmont, which owns 38.5%.