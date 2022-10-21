NGM’s Community Development Committees supporting Nevada

HENDERSON – When Nevada communities were struggling with the effects of Covid-19, Nevada Gold Mines convened advisory groups of local stakeholders and community leaders to identify how these groups could work together to ensure critical community needs were being met. Since September 2020, more than $5 million has been contributed to Nevada causes through the work of NGM’s five Community Development Committees.

The five committees meet quarterly and cover Southern Nevada, Elko/Spring Creek/Carlin/Eureka, Battle Mountain/Winnemucca, Wells/Wendover, and Native American communities.

The committees’ support focuses on five major areas: economic development, education, environment, health, and cultural heritage. They provide an opportunity for two-way dialogue between local stakeholders and NGM, with the goal of creating lasting partnerships to effect real change and build stronger and more sustainable communities.

“NGM’s Community Development Committees are a vital conduit for engagement with our Nevada communities” said Christine Keener, Barrick North America chief operating officer. “Stakeholders and leaders from around the state help us identify key areas of need for NGM’s consideration and support. This kind of partnership really defines what we are all about as an organization.”

Earlier this year, following Elko/Spring Creek/Carlin/Eureka committee discussions, NGM pledged $500,000 to the Elko Institute for Academic Achievement toward a new school. Last year the committee presented a potential partnership with the Boys & Girls Club to NGM, and NGM committed $3 million to develop early learning centers in Spring Creek and Elko.

In southern Nevada, the committee’s focus is on the education and development of a diverse, highly skilled workforce to meet the state’s needs in the manufacturing, technology, and mining sectors. NGM has stated that one of the primary goals of the company is to enable greater opportunities for education and skills learning for every Nevadan.

For example, NGM’s commitment to education includes a recent $500,000 investment in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in support of public education in southern Nevada, helping students complete their academic careers, and increasing awareness of the prolific career opportunities in the mining industry.

NGM has also partnered with the College of Southern Nevada and the Clark County School District’s Rancho High School to offer high school students the opportunity to earn a certificate in diesel technology or industrial maintenance.

The Southern Nevada Community Development Committee is led by Chairman Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

“In Nevada, true change is brought on by effective partnerships between business, nonprofit organizations and the community,” said Guzman. “I’m personally grateful for NGM’s leadership in this area and think this effort will be a model for other industries looking to make a difference where it counts.”